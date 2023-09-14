His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Law No. (13) of 2023 establishing the “Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences.”





His Highness also issued Decree No. (32) of 2023 appointing Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as Supreme Chairman of the Foundation.





The new institution aims to strengthen governmental and community efforts in highlighting the importance of the education and medical sectors, and to work to spread the culture of talent, innovation, excellence and quality in these two sectors, and to contribute to enhancing the quality and level of performance and creativity in

Educational and medical institutions at the local and international levels, and their related elements and components, in accordance with international best practices, as well as contributing to the establishment and support of centers and programs for innovation, talent, and scientific research.





The Foundation also aims to support the paths of talent and gifted people, build their capabilities, provide an incubating environment for the development of their talents, nurture and invest them, develop specialized programs for them, encourage scientific research in the field of excellence and talent, especially research of national priority, encourage and motivate creators, innovators, distinguished people and researchers, and honor High achievers from individuals, universities, institutions, research centers and other bodies related to the education and medical sectors at the local, regional and international levels, and everyone who presents distinguished research that serves society and enriches scientific research, in addition to supporting the sustainability of excellence in fields related to the institution’s work in accordance with international best practices.





Board of Trustees

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, issued Council Resolution No. (58) of 2023 to form the Board of Trustees of the “Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences”, headed by His Excellency Humaid Mohammed Al Qatami, with membership. All of: Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Muhairi, Vice President, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, and Dr. Khalifa Ali Al Suwaidi, Dr.

Ahmed Eid Al Mansouri, Dr. Suleiman Muhammad Al-Hammadi, Issa Al-Haj Khadem Al-Maidour, and Abdullah Saeed Balyouha, in addition to the Executive Director of the Foundation.





Institution’s specializations

Law No. (13) of 2023 stipulated that the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences, in order to achieve its objectives, will have a number of tasks and powers, including: sponsoring and supporting public policies that aim to develop education and medicine, scientific and medical research, and specialized reports in areas of excellence. Educational, medical, talent and innovation, sponsoring creative projects, and participating in promoting the concept of excellence, talent and innovation, by providing scholarships, human development programmes, specialized studies and electronic platforms.





The Foundation also specializes in designing and managing advanced programs, centers and laboratories in the field of educational and medical excellence, talent and innovation, and strengthening local and international partnerships in fields related to achieving the Foundation’s goals, in a way that contributes to the exchange of knowledge and experiences, keeping up with knowledge developments, providing educational opportunities for creative people, and highlighting the state’s efforts in this regard. fields, and organizing events, exhibitions, conferences, workshops, specialized programs, translation and publishing, in fields related to achieving the organization’s goals.





The law stipulates that the Foundation shall specialize in designing and creating local, regional and international awards in the fields related to its work, honoring institutions and individuals who perform voluntary educational and medical services in order to alleviate the suffering of those exposed to natural disasters, devastating wars, epidemics and famines, publish scientific and medical research, and activate communication between scientists. Doctors in the United Arab Emirates and international research, scientific and medical centers to benefit from its expertise.





In accordance with this law, the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences will have a supreme president, who will be appointed by a decree issued by His Highness the Ruler of Dubai, and who will carry out the tasks and powers specified for him in this law and the institution’s bylaws. The executive body of the institution also includes an executive director who will be appointed by a decision of The Supreme President based on the recommendation of the Board of Trustees, and the law determined the powers of the Executive Director of the Foundation, its resources and its financial year.





Transportation and solutions

Law No. (13) of 2023 stipulates that, as of the date of its implementation, all tasks and powers assigned to the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences will be transferred to the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences in accordance with Decree No. (5) of 1999 establishing the award. Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Sciences

Medical Center and its amendments, and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Educational Performance pursuant to Decree No. (16) of 2018 regarding the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Educational Performance and its amendments, and the decisions issued pursuant thereto.





The ownership of real estate, movables, assets, devices, equipment, and related funds, as well as the employees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Educational Performance, is also transferred to the Foundation, including the financial allocations allocated to these employees, in accordance with the provisions of Law No. 1) For the year 2016 regarding the financial system of the Government of Dubai, and the legislation in force in the emirate, without prejudice to their acquired rights.





The Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences replaces both the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences and the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Educational Performance in all the rights and obligations of these two bodies.





Reconciliation of the situation

The law stipulates that the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Medical and Educational Sciences shall coordinate with the relevant authorities in the emirate to adjust its conditions in accordance with the provisions of this law, within a period not exceeding three months from the date of its implementation, and this period may be extended in cases that require it. .





Cancellations

Pursuant to this law, Decree No. (5) of 1999 establishing the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, Decree No. (16) of 2018 regarding the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance and their amendments, as well as Resolution No. (1) of 2019 to form The Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Academic Performance, and Resolution No. (18) of 2022 appointing the Supreme President of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Foundation for Distinguished Educational Performance, and the decision to form the Board of Trustees of the Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences.





Any text in any other legislation shall also be repealed to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of this law, and legislation issued in implementation of Decree No. (5) of 1999 and Decree No. (16) of 2018 will continue to be implemented, to the extent that it does not conflict with the provisions of this law and the legislation in force in The Emirate of Dubai, until the issuance of its replacement legislation.





Law No. (13) of 2023, Decree No. (32) of 2023, and Executive Council Resolution No. (58) of 2023 will be published in the Official Gazette, and will be effective from the date of their publication.