His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Law No. (25) of 2023, establishing the “Dubai Investments Fund” as a public institution that carries out its work on a commercial basis and enjoys legal personality and independence. Financial and administrative, and full legal capacity to carry out work and actions that ensure the achievement of its objectives.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, also issued Council Resolution No. (94) of 2023 to form the Board of Directors of the Dubai Investments Fund, headed by His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler. Dubai, with the membership of: Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, Vice President, Abdulaziz Mohammed Al Mulla, Rashid Ali bin Aboud, and Ahmed Ali Muftah.

The Council approved, in accordance with Article (11) of Law Establishing the Fund No. (25) of 2023, the appointment of Abdulaziz Muhammad Al-Mulla to the position of Managing Director and CEO of the Fund.

Institution objectives

According to the law, the Dubai Investments Fund aims to develop the Dubai Government’s funds, surplus and general reserves inside and outside the country, in a way that contributes to achieving returns that serve the interest of present and future generations, in accordance with the best sound and safe practices and the investment policy approved by the Foundation’s Board of Directors. And enhancing the stability of the financial position of the Dubai government, by supporting the general budget to build strong financial reserves that contribute to achieving financial sustainability in the long term.

The Foundation also aims to contribute to the implementation of the strategic priorities and public policies adopted for the Emirate, by investing in strategic and development projects effectively, in accordance with the best professional standards and international practices, with the aim of raising the level of economic growth in the Emirate of Dubai, and enhancing the capabilities of the Dubai Government in achieving sustainable development for the Emirate. By directing investments towards vital and sustainable sectors that support economic and social development therein, as well as contributing to achieving economic diversification in the Emirate of Dubai, by investing government assets and funds in a variety of sectors and industries inside and outside the country, which contributes to reducing dependence on specific sectors, and achieving… Balance in the national economy.

Tasks and powers

The law stipulates that the Dubai Investments Fund Corporation shall assume many tasks and powers, including: managing and investing government funds, surpluses, and general reserves inside and outside the country, in a way that contributes to achieving its goals, and establishing companies, institutions, and investment funds, alone or in partnership with others, whether Inside or outside the country, including the acquisition or merger of companies, institutions, funds, investment and commercial projects, and owning stakes and shares in them.

The Dubai Investment Fund Corporation is also specialized, in accordance with the law, with investing and owning stocks and bonds and dealing in securities and commodities that achieve sustainable returns that support the objectives of the corporation, whether in local or foreign financial markets, in a manner consistent with the investment policies approved by the corporation’s board of directors, in addition to Purchasing, possessing and owning movable and immovable funds, investing these funds and disposing of them in all aspects of legal transactions, providing mortgages and guarantees, and concluding financial derivative contracts, in accordance with the legislation in force in Dubai.

The Corporation’s competencies also include investing its assets in a variety of industrial, commercial, agricultural, real estate, service, and other investments that ensure the achievement of its objectives, and financing the Corporation’s own projects or its affiliated companies, in its capacity as a shareholder, grantor of loans, or guarantor of them, whether by borrowing or issuing loans. Debt securities, instruments, warrants, or any other financial instruments, inside or outside the country, for the purposes of providing the necessary financial liquidity to finance these projects, in accordance with the legislation in force in Dubai, and enhancing cooperation and strategic partnerships with various parties inside and outside the country, and developing strategic partnerships to exchange knowledge and experiences. And enhancing areas of cooperation to achieve common goals between them and those parties.

The law specifies the organizational structure of the Dubai Investments Fund, the mechanism for forming its board of directors and its powers, as well as its executive body, including the CEO of the institution.

Cooperation with the institution

The law obligates government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai and government-owned companies to cooperate fully with the Dubai Investments Fund Corporation, and to provide them with the data, information, statistics, documents and studies that they request and which they deem necessary to enable them to achieve their goals and carry out the duties assigned to them, in accordance with this law and the decisions issued pursuant to it and the legislation in force in the emirate. And provide the necessary support to her, whenever requested.

The law also obligated the Dubai Investments Fund Corporation to follow the rules of fairness, transparency and fair competition when carrying out its activities and businesses, and permitted it to make data, information and reports related to these activities and businesses available to the public, in accordance with the principles and controls approved by its Board of Directors in this regard.

Stock ownership

The law stipulates that, as of the date of its implementation, the Dubai Investment Fund Corporation is considered the legal successor to the Government of Dubai in its ownership of the shares of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (PJSC), SALIC Company (PJSC) and Dubai Taxi Company (PJSC). FZE), and other companies owned directly by the Dubai government that are established after the implementation of this law, as well as government-owned companies determined by the Supreme Committee for Financial Policy in Dubai.

The Dubai Investment Fund Corporation also replaces the Government of Dubai in all its rights and obligations in those companies, in particular the ownership of all shares constituting the capital of these companies, and all contracts, agreements, pledges, deposits, bank accounts and loans associated with these shares.

Concluding and amending company incorporation contracts

Law No. (25) of 2023 granted the Dubai Investments Fund Corporation, based on the directives of its Board of Directors, and in accordance with applicable legislation, the authority to conclude and amend the incorporation contracts and bylaws of companies that it owns, wholly or partially, inside and outside the emirate, and to dispose of its shares and shares. All types of legal transactions, and their inclusion in the local and foreign financial markets. The law obliges all relevant government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai to register in the name of the Dubai Investments Fund Corporation all assets, shares, shares, movable and immovable funds, licenses, permits, permits, bonds, privileges, and other tools. Dubai World Corporation has also been attached to the Dubai Investments Fund Corporation, provided that Dubai World maintains its legal personality assigned to it pursuant to its Establishment Law No. (3) of 2006.

Issuing executive decisions and cancellations

The Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Investment Fund Corporation shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this law, and Resolution No. (3) of 2022 regarding the representation of the Government of Dubai in companies owned by it shall be cancelled, and any text in any other legislation shall be canceled to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of Law No. (25) of 2023, which will be implemented and Executive Council Resolution No. (94) of 2023 from the date of their issuance, and will be published in the Official Gazette.