His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Law No. (3) of 2024, establishing the “Dubai Foundation for Community Contributions” as a private institution for public benefit, which does not aim to achieve Profit, and aims to consolidate the spirit of social solidarity among members of society, contribute to enhancing social responsibility in the areas of charity and giving, and ensure that sound policies are followed in managing donation funds, in accordance with international best practices, in support of the objectives of the Dubai Social Agenda 33, and in accordance with Dubai’s constant approach to To enhance community cohesion and spread and consolidate the culture of community participation.

The Foundation also aims, as stipulated in the law, to encourage the participation of government agencies and the private sector and unify their efforts in supporting humanitarian cases in Dubai, in addition to providing a reliable means of charitable giving, and directing it to what contributes to improving the quality of life of community members.

Specialties

The law detailed the powers of the Dubai Foundation for Community Contributions, the most important of which are: establishing and managing the Dubai Platform for Community Contributions (JOOD), and developing the necessary plans to collect donations and provide funding sources through the platform, in accordance with the Foundation’s general policy, its approved strategic plans, and the legislation in force in the Emirate. Dubai, proposing and reviewing legislation that would encourage the participation of the public and private sectors in areas related to the Foundation’s work, and preparing institutional policies, controls, requirements, procedures, mechanisms and standards for donations in support of humanitarian cases that the Foundation will undertake, including operating and promoting the platform, as well as presenting projects and initiatives. And products with a social dimension that are provided by the Foundation’s partners on the “Joud” platform, and determining the donation amounts due for those projects, initiatives and products, in accordance with the standards approved by the Foundation.

The Foundation’s competencies also include organizing and directing donations to support the most needy humanitarian cases in Dubai, by integrating and linking the electronic systems concerned with processing requests to support humanitarian cases, as well as raising the efficiency of the level of provision of services related to supporting humanitarian cases, through documenting and following up on the support provided to these cases, and cooperation. With institutions, civil and charitable associations, and other governmental and non-governmental bodies, in areas related to achieving the organization’s goals.

The law specifies the components of the organizational structure of the Dubai Foundation for Community Contributions, which consists of the Board of Trustees and the Executive Body. The Law stipulates the powers of the Board of Trustees and the mechanism for holding its meetings, as well as the structure of the Foundation’s Executive Body, and the mechanism for appointing the Executive Director and his powers.

Outsourcing competencies

Law No. (3) of 2024 authorized the Dubai Foundation for Community Contributions to entrust any public or private entity to carry out any of the powers assigned to it in accordance with the provisions of this law, in accordance with an agreement concluded with it in this regard, under which the rights and obligations of the institution and the contracting party are determined, and the requirements She must take these into account when carrying out the duties assigned to her by the institution.

The law stipulates the institution’s financial resources, accounts, and financial year, while the law stipulates that the institution shall provide the donor with periodic reports, showing the amount of donations collected from him, and the charitable or humanitarian projects for which these donations were spent.

Legislation

Legislation applies to the Dubai Foundation for Community Contributions

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai and the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and the instructions and directives issued by them, especially the provisions of Law No. (12) of 2017 regarding the regulation of civil society establishments in the Emirate of Dubai, and Decree No. (9) of 2015 regarding the regulation of fundraising in the Emirate of Dubai, Decree No. (9) of 2022 regarding the subjection of private entities for public benefit established under legislation to the supervision and control of the Community Development Authority in Dubai, and Executive Council Resolution No. (26) of 2013 regarding charitable societies, Holy Quran memorization centers, and Islamic institutions in the Emirate of Dubai.

The Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this law, after their approval by the Board of Trustees. Any text in any other legislation shall be repealed to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of this law, which shall be published in the Official Gazette, and shall be effective from the date of its publication.

The Dubai Community Development Authority recently announced, within the framework of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and President The Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai announced the launch of the Dubai Platform for Community Contributions “JOOD” (JOOD.AE), the unified independent platform on…

At the level of the Emirate of Dubai, to display and support social and humanitarian initiatives and projects and encourage stakeholders to participate positively and consolidate the foundations of sustainable community development, within the programs of the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

The platform, the first of its kind, based on the principle of “from society to society,” seeks to support the provision of the most effective and proactive social system in care and empowerment, by providing a guaranteed, reliable and approved channel for social responsibility contributions to the private sector, businessmen, institutions and individuals, citizens and residents of the country. Sustainable projects to empower society in the sectors of health, education and social support, in order to achieve transparency and efficiency in benefiting from companies’ community contributions and achieving integration between concerned parties to support and develop the social sector.