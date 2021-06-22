His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today issued a law establishing the Dubai Digital Authority, with the addition of the Smart Dubai Government, Smart Dubai Department, Dubai Data Corporation, Dubai Statistics Center, Dubai Electronic Security Center, and its new director Hamad Al Mansouri, one of my team members According to a tweet published by His Highness through his account on social networking sites “Twitter”.

His Highness said in another tweet: “We started our digital journey 20 years ago. The size of our digital economy exceeds 100 billion dirhams, and we aim to double this number within two years. We directed all Dubai departments to join our digital team in its mission to make Dubai the world’s first digital economic capital.”



