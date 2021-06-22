His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued a law establishing the Dubai Digital Authority and adding 5 institutions under its umbrella: Smart Dubai Government, Smart Dubai Department, Dubai Data Corporation, and Dubai Data Center. Dubai Electronic Security and Dubai Statistics Center, with the authority enjoying the legal personality and legal capacity necessary to carry out business and actions that ensure the achievement of its objectives, and His Highness also issued a decree appointing Hamad Obaid bin Sheikh Al Mansouri as Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority.

The law comes within the framework of the government sector development plan approved by His Highness, and in an effort to enhance the efficiency and flexibility of business and keep pace with future developments, and in line with the roadmap for the new generation of digitizing government work and meeting the requirements of the transformation to digitize the fifty Dubai.

The Dubai Digital Authority aims to achieve a number of strategic goals, which are to enhance Dubai’s digital position, support its efforts towards smart and digital transformation, contribute to maintaining a high level of quality in providing digital services to members of society and its various groups, and develop a secure digital environment that aims to protect data and systems. The information and communication network and its control in all sectors in the Emirate, in addition to ensuring the happiness and well-being of members of society through the use of digital technologies, and supporting decision makers to formulate development policies and planning processes and measure the strategic performance of the smart and digital transformation in the Emirate.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stressed that the Emirate of Dubai, over the past two decades, has gone through many stages through which it has become a global model for the upgrading of government digital services and operations, and it seeks, during the next stage, to redouble efforts and digitize life in it and to be a leading global model in this field.

His Highness said: “Today we issued a law to establish the Dubai Digital Authority, to which the Smart Dubai Government, the Smart Dubai Department, the Dubai Data Corporation, the Dubai Statistics Center and the Dubai Electronic Security Center… and its new director, Hamad Al Mansouri, is one of my team members… the new authority’s job is to digitize life in Dubai, not to digitize services.” Dubai government.

His Highness added: “Dubai is the digital capital of the region…and our goal is to be the main global capital in the near future…and for Dubai to be the best city in the world in terms of ease of life…and the quality of digital life will be the basis for improving people’s lives.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also stressed that Dubai, the next fifty years, and the new digital government, everything in it is based on data and an understanding of life in all its dimensions, while the establishment of the new authority comes as part of the initiative to transform Dubai into a global digital center to start the post-government and smart city phase of Through a unified authority “Dubai Digital” with powers and competencies that meet human and business needs over the next fifty years.

His Highness said: “We started our digital journey 20 years ago. The size of our digital economy is 100 billion dirhams, and we aim to double that within two years. We direct all Dubai departments to join our digital team in its mission to make Dubai the world’s first digital economic capital.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “Dubai departments will be the main team for digitizing life in Dubai. The private sector will do the job. The new authority will work to enable this partnership between the two sectors.” His Highness also affirmed, “We have high confidence in the new team. .which consists of 5 leading and distinguished entities in the Dubai government.

Duties and responsibilities.

As part of its objectives, the authority supports contributing to the revitalization of the economic cycle in the emirate by facilitating the exchange of transactions and data between government and private agencies in a digital form, and raising the level of effectiveness and efficiency in government performance, by enabling government agencies to automate their work, activities and services, and enhancing public confidence by relying on digital services And smart.

According to the law of its establishment, the new authority will be the official competent authority in the Emirate of Dubai in matters related to the development, approval and management of plans, policies and strategies related to information technology, data, smart and digital transformation, and information security. Federal and international conventions and treaties that regulate the security, confidentiality, unity and integration of government and personal data, as well as monitoring and auditing local entities and evaluating their performance.

Four strategic missions.

The law specified for the new authority four strategic tasks: digital transformation with its new needs and requirements, strengthening the digital economy, qualifying digital human competencies, and preserving the digital wealth that has been achieved over the past decades, while the new amendments to the digitization system of government work in the emirate will contribute to achieving the vision of the owner His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is transforming Dubai into a city fully managed by smart digital transactions.

– General Director..

The Director General of the Dubai Digital Authority, according to the law establishing the authority, and among his duties, will supervise the work and activities of the authority, run its affairs, and represent it in its relations with others by proposing the authority’s general policy, strategic plans, and the plan for smart and digital transformation in consultation with the competent authorities, and supervising the follow-up of its implementation, as well as proposing policies, strategies and initiatives. In the field of digital government and smart transformation, and the adoption of initiatives, programs and projects related to the work of the authority.



