His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (17) for the year 2021 to form the Board of Trustees of the UAE Suqia Foundation headed by the Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, and the membership is a representative of each of : The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the United Arab Emirates Red Crescent Authority, the United Arab Emirates University, Khalifa University of Science, Technology and Research, two representatives of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, in addition to the Executive Director of the Emirates Water Corporation, for a period of three years, renewable.

The decree stipulates that the representatives of the bodies that are members of the Board of Trustees shall be nominated by their officials, provided that they hold senior positions that are not less than the rank of an executive director or the equivalent.

This Decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.

It is noteworthy that the Emirates Suqia Foundation is a member of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, which is a non-profit organization that mainly works in research and development of solutions to water scarcity problems and the provision of potable water to help communities suffering from water shortage and pollution, in addition to integrating Innovative and sustainable technologies to be part of the solution to the global water crisis.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

