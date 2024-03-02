His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (23) of 2024 seconding Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Rabie Saif Busnad from the Dubai Police and appointing him as Director General of the Dubai Customs Department. This decree shall come into effect on March 1, 2024 and be published in the Official Gazette.