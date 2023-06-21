His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai issued Decree No. (27) of 2023 regulating the promotion and retirement of local military personnel working in the Emirate of Dubai, in order to promote the principles of transparency, justice and equal opportunities among associates. In entitlement to promotion, according to objective and clear bases, and to create a motivating work environment that values ​​competencies, expertise, great work, distinguished services, support for retirement plans, optimal use of qualified national military cadres, optimal planning of human and financial resources, and the creation of a systematic job succession that ensures the smooth transfer of responsibilities, It leads to the development of the department’s level of performance, and the qualification of its young leaders.

His Highness also issued Resolution No. (16) of 2023 approving the list of competencies for the promotion of local military personnel working in the Emirate of Dubai, which determines the degrees of eligibility of associates for periodic promotions and promotions by selection, and the programs and courses that associates must pass before running for promotion, and the conditions necessary for promotion of various ranks, including In which the mechanisms of personal interviews, physical examination, and other conditions.

The provisions of Decree No. (27) of 2023 apply to all local military personnel working in any regular military or civil entity, subject to the provisions of Law No. (6) of 2012 regarding the management of human resources for local military personnel working in the Emirate of Dubai, or any other legislation that replaces it. regarding their promotion and retirement.

Promotion and Retirement Committee

The decree stipulated that a committee called the “Promotion and Retirement Committee” be formed in each military or regular civil entity in the Emirate of Dubai, by a decision of its Commander-in-Chief or Director-General and the like. The decree specified the tasks assigned to the committee, the types of promotion, and the competent authority.

Likewise, the decree specified the conditions and procedures for periodic promotion that the concerned public administrations, sectors, or centers must take into account when nominating a member for periodic promotion, including exceptional promotion. Promotion by choice, as well as the elements of functional competence, in addition to determining the reasons for referring the employee to retirement, and the notification and postponement mechanisms.

Salary due upon promotion

According to the decree, a person who is promoted from among the employees of any military or regular civil entity subject to the provisions of Law No. (6) of 2012 regarding the management of human resources for local military personnel working in the Emirate of Dubai, or any other legislation that replaces it, shall be entitled to the total salary of the rank to which he is promoted or his salary. The total before promotion plus the periodic bonus specified for the rank he is promoted to, whichever is higher, as of the date of promotion.

Calling the retired and returning to work

The decree stipulates that if it is decided to return the retired employee to work after he was referred to retirement for health reasons in accordance with the provisions of the Human Resources Management Law for local military personnel working in the Emirate of Dubai No. (6) of 2012, then he is reinstated to work in his rank prior to his retirement, without benefiting from The rank he deserved after promotion, and the commander-in-chief or general manager of the regular military or civil entity and those of similar status may, in cases of necessity, summon the retired associate to work in the department, for a period not exceeding six months, which can be extended for similar periods by a decision of the Chief of Police and Public Security In the Emirate, the call-up shall be according to the rank with which he was referred to retirement, or an honorary rank higher than it, provided that this rank does not exceed the seniority of his colleagues who are continuing in service. To retirement, and the disbursement of this reward to him does not affect his entitlement to the retirement pension in accordance with Law No. (21) of 2008 on Pensions and Social Security for Local Military Personnel Working in the Emirate of Dubai, and the call-up period is not considered an actual period of service for any purpose, and it is required to call the retired associate that he be fit Healthy to carry out the tasks for which he was called, and not linked to work for any other party.

Issuing executive decisions

With the exception of the decisions that the Commander-in-Chief or the Director-General of the regular military or civil department and their equivalents are responsible for issuing in accordance with the provisions of this decree, the Chief of Police and Public Security in the Emirate of Dubai, or his delegate, shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this decree, and Chapter Five of Law No. ( 6) for the year 2012 regarding the management of human resources for local military personnel working in the Emirate of Dubai, and any provision in any other legislation is repealed to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of this decree.

This decree shall be published in the Official Gazette, and shall come into effect from the date of its publication, provided that Resolution No. (16) of 2023 shall be implemented on the same date on which the decree will be implemented.