His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (38) of 2024 regarding the Dubai Camel Racing Club. The decree specified the club’s objectives, competencies and organizational structure. His Highness also issued Resolution No. (27) of 2024 appointing His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as President of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, provided that the decree and decision will be effective from the date of their issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

In addition, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Council Resolution No. (41) of 2024 appointing Ali Saeed Ali bin Saroud Al Mansouri as Executive Director of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, provided that the decision is implemented. From the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and Chairman of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, also issued Resolution No. (1) of 2024 to form the Board of Directors of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, headed by Sheikh Mohammed bin Maktoum bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and the board includes among its members Both: Atiq Salem Balarti Al-Humairi, Rashid Mubarak Markhan Al-Ketbi, Abdullah Ali bin Humaidan Al-Falasi, Suhail Hamad Markhan Al-Ketbi, along with the executive director of the club, provided that the decision is implemented from the date of its issuance and published in the Official Gazette.

A global center for camel racing

Decree No. (38) of 2024 detailed the objectives of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, which include: contributing to consolidating Dubai’s position as a regional and global center for the sport of camel racing, developing, promoting and disseminating this sport to raise it to international levels, and preserving it as an authentic historical and Arab heritage of the United Arab Emirates. United Nations, encouraging future generations to preserve them and ensure their sustainability, promoting the culture of purebred Arabian camels, expanding the knowledge base about camel sports, as well as paying attention to purebred Arabian camel breeds, and preserving and documenting their data for future generations.

The decree also specified the terms of reference of the Dubai Camel Racing Club, which include: applying the international foundations and standards related to the sport of camel racing, preparing studies and research related to the sport of camel racing, and developing related activities, as well as organizing and participating in organizing local and international competitions for the sport of camel racing in coordination with the relevant government agencies. And setting rules, regulations and provisions related to camel sports and competitions, compatible with the international principles and standards related to these sports and competitions, and updating them periodically.

The club’s specializations also include: organizing and participating in the organization of events, exhibitions, conferences, workshops, and specialized programs in areas related to achieving the club’s objectives, and coordination, cooperation, and participation with relevant government agencies to set standards and controls related to licensing camel establishments and their affiliated activities in the Emirate of Dubai, in a way that contributes to In achieving the club’s goals.

Database

The club is also concerned, in accordance with what was stipulated in the decree, with holding and organizing camel auctions and supervising them, setting the necessary requirements and controls for organizing them, creating a database to preserve purebred Arabian camel breeds, using them for purposes that achieve the club’s goals, and establishing companies and institutions related to the club’s field of work, in accordance with legislation. The mast.

The decree obligated all government agencies in the Emirate of Dubai and other entities to cooperate fully with the club, to enable it to achieve its goals and carry out the duties assigned to it in accordance with this decree, the decisions issued pursuant to it and the legislation in force in the emirate, and to provide the necessary support to it whenever requested to do so.

With the exception of the decisions that the club president is authorized to issue in accordance with the provisions of Decree No. (38) of 2024, the chairman of the club’s board of directors or his authorized representative shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of this decree, after their approval by the board of directors.

Pursuant to the new decree, Resolution No. (6) of 2008 regarding the establishment of the Dubai Camel Racing Club will be cancelled, as well as any text in any other legislation to the extent that it conflicts with the provisions of the decree, provided that the regulations, decisions, regulations and instructions issued in implementation of Resolution No. (6) will continue to be implemented. For the year 2008 referred to, to the extent that it does not conflict with the provisions of this decree, until the regulations, decisions, rules and instructions that replace it are issued.