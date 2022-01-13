His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (1) of 2022 regarding residential neighborhood councils in the Emirate of Dubai. The decree aims to identify the situation of Emiratis and their needs for government services in general and social services in particular, and to contribute to improving the quality of life for Emiratis, and to strengthen social ties between residents of residential neighborhoods, by activating the roles of neighborhood councils and coordinating work among them, and hosting residents of residential neighborhoods from among them. Emiratis in these councils.

The decree also aims to contribute to achieving happiness within residential neighborhoods, facilitating the delivery of social services to all Emiratis living in residential neighborhoods, enhancing family and social cohesion, supporting and strengthening the Emirati national identity, and encouraging community participation and volunteer work.

Specialties “Community Development”

The decree stipulates that the Community Development Authority shall undertake the general supervision of the residential neighborhood councils, and to this end it has a number of tasks and powers, including: drawing up the general policy and strategic plans necessary for the work of the residential neighborhood councils, and submitting them to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai for approval, The events and activities that are organized in the residential neighborhood councils, and to enhance communication with the Emiratis living in the residential neighborhoods with the aim of listening to their observations and suggestions and taking the necessary action in this regard, as well as facilitating the access of the priority target groups from the local community to the services of the authority.

In accordance with the decree, the authority is also responsible for providing all aspects of support for managing and activating residential neighborhood councils from human, financial and technical resources, discussing priority issues that affect the emirate’s community, and setting performance indicators for neighborhood councils, which contribute to ensuring their alignment with the government’s direction and approved strategic plans, and following-up Evaluating and developing its work system, submitting the necessary periodic reports on it to the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, studying solutions, proposals and recommendations regarding the needs and aspirations of Emirati residents, and following up on the treatment of cases and issues before it.

Under the decree, the “Community Development Authority” is concerned with surveying the opinion of Emirati residents about the services and facilities in the residential neighborhood in coordination with the concerned government agencies in the emirate, and working to raise the requirements and needs for those services and facilities to the concerned government agencies to take the necessary action in this regard, and to provide Social services and other government services within the residential neighborhood councils, as well as providing support and assistance to the implementation of these services for Emirati residents and encouraging them to serve the community, highlighting the capabilities of the various groups in the residential community, especially women, youth and children groups, and contributing to spreading social and cultural awareness And facilitating the participation of public figures in the emirate, officials and senior dignitaries in the activities and events that take place in residential neighborhood councils.

Councils Obligations

The decree specified the obligations of the residential neighborhood councils that must be adhered to, including: the legislation in force in the emirate, the decisions, regulations and instructions issued by the Community Development Authority, not to engage in any activity or provide any services other than the activities and services approved by the authority, and not to provoke hatred and sectarian disputes or Racial, religious or ethnic issues, or issues that may affect security and stability in the state.

The decree also obligated residential neighborhood councils to respect public order and public morals in the country, and to obtain the prior written approval of the Community Development Authority in the event of organizing or participating in conferences, seminars, meetings, lectures or any other events inside or outside the country, and not concluding any agreement with government agencies or For the organization of any event, except after obtaining the prior approval of the Authority.

Prohibition of collecting or accepting donations

The decree prohibited the residential neighborhood councils from collecting donations or the like, or accepting or allowing their collection or advertising through any means, whether directly or indirectly.

In order to carry out its functions and roles stipulated in this decree, the Community Development Authority may seek the assistance of the concerned governmental authorities in the Emirate of Dubai, and these entities shall provide assistance and assistance to the Authority when requested to do so.

The Director General of the Community Development Authority shall issue the necessary decisions to implement the provisions of Decree No. (1) of 2022, and any text in any other legislation shall be repealed to the extent that it contradicts the provisions of this Decree, which is published in the Official Gazette, and shall be enforced from the date of its publication.



