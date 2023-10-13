His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (47) of 2023 forming the Board of Directors of the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, headed by Awad Hadher Al Muhairi, and with membership of: Hamad Obaid Al Mansouri, Vice Chairman, Najeeb Mohammed Al-Awadi, Saif Obaid Al-Mansouri, Tariq Mohammed Al-Muhairi, and Hamid Rabie Al-Suwaidi, in addition to the Executive Director of the Foundation.

This decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.