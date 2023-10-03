His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (40) of 2023 forming the Board of Directors of the Investment Corporation of Dubai, headed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, The Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, as Vice-Chairman, and the membership of: His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, His Excellency Mohammed Hadi Al Husseini, His Excellency Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimi, and His Excellency Sultan bin Saeed. – Al-Mansouri His Excellency Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Shaibani, His Excellency Abdul Rahman Saleh Al Saleh, and His Excellency Hilal Saeed Al-Marri, with His Excellency Muhammad Ibrahim Al-Shaibani to be the managing director to manage the institution’s work.

The decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette