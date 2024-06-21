His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (40) of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of the Emirates International Accreditation Center, headed by the Director General of Dubai Municipality, and with membership of Dr. Hilal Humaid Saed. Al Kaabi, Vice President, Abdullah Sultan Al Shamsi, Dr. Farah Ali Al Zarouni, Dr. Wafa Jaber Nasser, Dr. Marwan Muhammad Al Mulla, Ahmed Al Rum Al Muhairi, Mona Abdullah Al Taweel Al Shehhi, in addition to the Executive Director of the Center.

This decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance.