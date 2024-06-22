His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. 40 of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of the Emirates International Accreditation Centre, headed by the Director General of Dubai Municipality and membership: Dr. Hilal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, Vice President, Abdullah Sultan Al Shamsi, and Dr. Farah Ali Al-Zarouni, Dr. Wafa Jaber Nasser, Dr. Marwan Muhammad Al-Mulla, Ahmed Al-Rum Al-Muhairi, and Mona Abdullah Al-Taweel Al-Shehhi, in addition to the executive director of the center.