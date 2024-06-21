His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (40) of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of the Emirates International Accreditation Center, headed by the Director General of Dubai Municipality, and with membership of: Dr. Hilal Humaid Saed Al Kaabi, Vice President, and Abdullah Sultan Al Shamsi, Dr. Farah Ali Al-Zarouni, Dr. Wafa Jaber Nasser, Dr. Marwan Muhammad Al-Mulla, Ahmed Al-Rum Al-Muhairi, and Mona Abdullah Al-Taweel Al-Shehhi, in addition to the executive director of the center. This decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.