His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (39) of 2024 regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Foundation, headed by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Managing Director of the Foundation, and the membership of: Hala Yousef Badri, Vice President, Huda Al-Sayyid Muhammad Al-Hashemi, Huda Issa Buhumaid, Khawla Rashid Al-Muhairi, Fahima Abdul Razzaq Al-Bastaki, Moza Saeed Al-Marri, and Khadija Mahmoud Al-Bastaki, in addition to the Executive Director of the Foundation. This decree shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.

On this occasion, the wife of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the UAE, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chief of the Presidential Court, Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Women’s Establishment, expressed deep thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, for His Highness’s continuous support for Emirati women, and his constant keenness to provide a supportive work environment for the success of her role as a major partner in the comprehensive development process in all sectors of the country and building its future.

Her Highness congratulated the members of the new Board of Directors of the Dubai Women Establishment, wishing them success in leading the Foundation’s work team towards more successes and achievements in supporting Emirati women and improving their professional and leadership capabilities. Her Highness also expressed her thanks and appreciation to the members of the previous Board for their good efforts that contributed effectively. In achieving the organization’s goals.

Her Highness Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added that the diversity of experiences and fields of work of the members of the Board of Directors enhances the Foundation’s efforts to advance Emirati women and increase their participation in all fields, including the economic sector, creativity, sustainability, entrepreneurship, and supporting their social role, in order to achieve the goals and priorities included in the business strategy. The organization seeks to make Dubai a leading global model for women-friendly cities, keeping pace with the proactive vision of the wise leadership that has raised the UAE’s competitiveness on the global level and made it a leading model in various fields.

Her Highness confirmed that the Dubai Women Establishment has worked since its establishment in 2006 to translate the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum regarding enhancing the role of Emirati women in various aspects of life through specific programmes, initiatives and projects, and will work to support this process within well-studied and designed business strategies according to The highest international standards, methodologies and practices.