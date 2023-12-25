His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Decree No. (62) of 2023 regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, headed by the Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority.

According to the decree, the Corporation’s Board of Directors includes: Assistant Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police for Excellence and Leadership Affairs, as Vice-Chairman, and members: Executive Director of the Traffic and Roads Corporation at the Roads and Transport Authority, and representatives of: the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, the General Administration of Civil Defense in Dubai, and the Dubai Health Corporation. The Academy, with one representative from each of the aforementioned entities, who are named by the officials of those entities. The Council also includes in its membership the CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

Decree No. (25) of 2014 regarding the formation of the Board of Directors of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services will be cancelled.

Decree No. (62) of 2023 will be effective from the date of its issuance, and will be published in the Official Gazette.

