His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State, “may God protect him”, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. 6 of 2021 appointing judges James Scott Glenny and Peter Henry Gross in the Court of Appeal of the Dubai Center Courts International Finance and Judges Nasser Hashim Nasser Abdullah Al Nasser and Maha Khaled Mohammed Kadfour Al Muhairi in the First Instance Court of the Dubai International Financial Center Courts. This decree is enforced from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.