His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the State, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (6) of 2021 appointing judges James Scott Glenny and Peter Henry Gross at the Court of Appeal of the DIFC Courts, and the two judges. Nasser Hashem Nasser Abdullah Al Nasser and Maha Khaled Mohammed Kadfour Al Muhairi are in the First Instance Court of the DIFC Courts. This decree is in force from the date of its issuance and will be published in the Official Gazette.





