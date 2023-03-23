His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued a decree appointing His Excellency Hessa bint Essa Buhumaid as Director General of the Community Development Authority in Dubai.

His Highness expressed his thanks to His Excellency Ahmed Abdul Karim Muhammad Julfar for his continuous efforts in serving the UAE community and the Emirate of Dubai during the past period, wishing him success in the upcoming national tasks that will be assigned to him.

His Highness stressed the need to continue developing all social services provided to citizens in the Emirate of Dubai in order to achieve community and family stability, strengthen bonds of cohesion and cohesion, and improve the quality of life for all citizens and residents in the emirate.