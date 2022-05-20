His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Decree No. (20) of 2022 to abolish the Special Judicial Committee to settle disputes related to settling the financial position of Dubai World Corporation and its subsidiaries. The decree stipulated that the Special Judicial Committee formed pursuant to Decree No. (57) of 2009 shall be rescinded, provided that all cases and requests related to the settlement of the financial position of Dubai World Corporation and its subsidiaries, which are submitted after the implementation of this decree, shall be registered with the competent courts. According to the decree, the committee continues to consider cases and requests that are still pending before it at the time of this decree, provided that they are decided before the date of December 13, 2022, provided that all cases and requests that have not been decided by a final judgment within the aforementioned period of time are referred to the competent courts. This is in accordance with the rules of jurisdiction stipulated in the legislation in force in the Emirate of Dubai, and without collecting any new fees. Any provision in any other legislation shall be repealed to the extent that it contradicts the provisions of this decree, which is published in the Official Gazette, and shall be enforced from the date of its publication.