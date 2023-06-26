His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, issued a decision to form the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Appreciation Award for Community Service, headed by Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, with membership: Ahmed Mohammed Rafi, Vice President, Ahmed Hamdan bin Dalmuk, and Ali Khalfan Ahmed. Mansouri, and Dr. Mansour Obaid bin Sheikh Al Mansouri, Mona Mohammed Abdullah Al Ameri, and representatives of: the Community Development Authority in Dubai, the Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai, in addition to the Secretary General of the Award, as stated by the official account of the Dubai Government Media Office via the social networking site “Twitter”. “.