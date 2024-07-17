His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of Dubai, issued Resolution No. (31) of 2024 forming the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre, headed by Hamad Obaid Al Sheikh Al Mansouri..

The Board of Directors, according to the decision, includes: Yousef Hamad Ahmed Al Shaibani, Vice Chairman, and members: Mohammed Abdullah Al Zafin, Hamid Ali Al Mohsen, and Mansour Juma Bu Asiba..

The decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette..