His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, may God protect him, in his capacity as Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, issued Resolution No. (18) of 2023 to form the Board of Directors of the Dubai Center for Economic Security, headed by His Excellency Talal Humaid Belhoul, and with the membership of: Awad Hader Al Muhairi, Vice President, Tamim Mohammed Al Muhairi, and Dr. Riyadh Mohammed Belhoul, Saif Obaid Al Mansouri, and Faisal Mohammed Al Awadhi, in addition to the Executive Director of the Dubai Center for Economic Security. This decision shall be effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the Official Gazette.