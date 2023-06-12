His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” announced the search for hope makers in the Arab world for the year 2023, with the launch of the fourth round of the “Hope Makers” initiative.

The “Hope Makers” is the largest Arab initiative of its kind dedicated to celebrating the givers in the Arab world, by honoring their initiatives, projects, programs and humanitarian, charitable and community campaigns through which they seek to improve their societies, improve the quality of life in their environments, help the needy and relief the afflicted, and make a positive impact on the lives of the people around them, and harnessing their resources and capabilities for the common good or serving a specific segment of society.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum affirmed through his Twitter account, “Hope is the epitome of strength, the engine of change, and the secret of renewal.. Hope is anticipation of the coming, a continuation of giving, seizing opportunities, and an inexhaustible source for the good of people.”

His Highness said, “We are still looking for hope makers and benefactors to honor them, highlight their models, and rejoice in our societies. When people talk about conflicts, despair, pessimism, and negativity in our region, we talk about hope, work, good deeds, and positive change in our societies. There are thousands of hope makers all over the world.” A city and a village…because good is everywhere, but it needs someone to put it under the spotlight.”

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added, “Today we are launching Hope Makers in its fourth session.. We are looking for them in every society.. to celebrate them and rejoice in their work and highlight their achievements.. Whoever sees goodness in himself can nominate himself or nominate others through the website arabhopemakers.com.” .

The “Hope Makers” initiative, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation, targets individuals and institutions from anywhere in the Arab world or the world who have a creative and innovative project, program, campaign or initiative with a clear impact that contributes In improving the lives of a segment of people, or alleviating the suffering of a certain group in society, or working to develop a specific environment socially, economically, culturally, or educationally, or contributing to solving any of the challenges of the local community, provided that this is done voluntarily and without charge or without making a profit or financial benefit.

The nomination mechanism for the “Hope Makers” initiative is based on the nomination of the Hope Maker himself, the owner of the initiative or the project, or through people nominating whom they deem worthy to carry the Hope Maker. The initiative gives the winning hope maker a financial reward of one million dirhams.

The fourth round of the “Hope Makers” initiative begins to receive requests through its website arabhopemakers.com, as the initiative seeks to collect tens of thousands of stories of hope in the Arab world by investigating their stories, shedding light on the makers of these hopes, the owners of noble projects and programs, and monitoring their efforts. and celebrate it.

After closing the door to receive candidacy applications for the title of “Maker of Hope”, several committees are formed to study, evaluate and verify the applications, so that they are sorted into several stages, during which the applications are subject to further follow-up.

In conjunction with the stages of the competition, the stories of the Hope Makers, documented in photos and videos, are published through the various social media sites of the “Hope Makers” initiative, as well as through paper and digital media platforms, so that the public can view and interact with them.

As was the case in previous sessions, the candidates will go through several qualifiers before reaching the final qualifiers, which will be held in Dubai, during which the first makers of hope will undergo a comprehensive evaluation, and their projects and initiatives will be followed up and studied with documents and papers, before announcing the winner of the title “Maker of Hope”.

The “Hope Makers” initiative adopts precise criteria for accepting the candidates for the award, who will reach the final stages and qualifications, most notably that the nominated initiative is original and innovative so that it presents a qualitative or different approach to the problem or humanitarian or societal issue that it adopts, and that the initiative contributes to improving the lives of the people concerned or creating events. A positive difference in the relevant community, or in helping a fragile or vulnerable group, in alleviating the suffering of the needy, or in providing relief to the afflicted.

The owner of the initiative must also be recognized in his community for his efforts, giving, and the distinction of his humanitarian or community activities, and he must harness all available resources for the success of his initiative, provided that he does so voluntarily, far from achieving any profit or material benefit.

The nominated initiative must be of a sustainable nature and be able to expand the scope of benefit from it, and the initiative must achieve a noticeable impact in the local community or leave a change that can be measured and evaluated in the category or segment concerned with the activity of the initiative.

The “Hope Makers” initiative aims to shed light on the hope makers in the Arab world, women and men, who dedicate their time, effort and resources to serving others, helping the poor and needy, providing relief to the afflicted, and contributing to improving life around them, in addition to introducing the initiatives, projects and programs of hope makers through various means. Traditional and digital media, and through new media platforms, and enhance their fame in their societies and in the Arab world as a whole.

The initiative seeks, among its objectives, to reward the distinguished hope makers who have the most influential initiatives by providing them with financial support to help them continue their initiatives and intensify their humanitarian and voluntary efforts in their communities, and to expand the scope of their initiatives and projects to include a larger number of beneficiaries, as well as contribute to instilling a culture of hope and positivity in various across the Arab world and encourage giving, whatever the circumstances and whatever the challenges.

The “Hope Makers” initiative also aims to contribute to the creation of positive and inspiring models of young people in the Arab world who will be examples for others to follow in working for constructive change and development of their societies, and to celebrate these models as new heroes or real stars who deserve praise and appreciation, in addition to encouraging and motivating Thousands of young people to develop humanitarian and community initiatives, engage in voluntary programs and campaigns, or contribute to making hope in their communities by all available means.

The “Hope Makers” initiative translates the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, “may God protect him”, to activate the power of hope in mobilizing the energies of the people of the Arab world to move towards positive change and contribute through their projects and initiatives in making giving a comprehensive societal culture, in addition to promoting the values ​​of optimism in Arab societies.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, had launched the first session of the “Makers of Hope” initiative in 2017, through an innovative advertisement that His Highness published on his official accounts on social networking sites, in which he offered a “job” for a maker. hope; Its conditions are that the applicant masters the skills of giving and serving people, and that he is positive and believes in the energies of those around him from the Arab world, and that he has experience represented in carrying out at least one community initiative, in exchange for a reward of one million dirhams, knowing that application for the position of “Hope Maker” is available For anyone without specifying a certain age.

His Highness’s announcement received a great deal of interaction in the Arab world, as the number of nomination requests from Hope Makers, individuals, voluntary groups, and humanitarian and community institutions, exceeded 65,000 requests, from various parts of the Arab world, a number that exceeded expectations, noting that the target number for the initiative was 20,000.

The finalists reached 20 hope makers from different parts of the Arab world, who adopted various initiatives covering various humanitarian and societal fields, among them Nawal Al-Soufi, from Morocco and residing in Italy, who devoted herself to saving refugees fleeing to Europe by sea, contributing to saving more than 200,000 lives. Refugee.

In the first session, the initiative of Hisham Al-Dhahabi, from Iraq, emerged, who adopted the cause of street children, providing them with all forms of care through the “Iraqi House of Creativity”, which he established specifically for them.

In the second round of the “Hope Makers” initiative; Which attracted more than 87,000 nomination requests. His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the five hope makers who qualified for the finals of the initiative with a financial reward of one million dirhams each, bringing the value of the “Hope Makers” award to five million dirhams.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum also announced the establishment of the Hope Makers Academy with 50 million dirhams in order to support hope makers in the Arab world, provide humanitarian incubators for their projects, transfer international scientific expertise in the humanitarian field to their projects, and provide executive and leadership training courses for them in cooperation with the best expertise. And specialized international institutes.

This season, Mahmoud Waheed’s initiative, titled “Together with Us to Save a Human,” emerged, concerned with sheltering homeless elderly people on the streets, providing them with all forms of health and psychological care, rehabilitating them to restore their normal lives, and seeking to reunite them with their families, with the help of a number of volunteers who work with him.

The initiative of Nawal Mostafa from Egypt also emerged, which devoted itself to the cause of women prisoners and their children, as it adopted many projects and programs to rehabilitate female prisoners, assist them, and train them in crafts and manual professions to support themselves and their families. With their inmate mothers, follow up on their conditions and meet their needs.

In the third round of the “Hope Makers” initiative, in which 92,000 hope makers participated, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum honored the five hope makers who qualified for the finals of the initiative with a financial reward of one million dirhams each. His Highness also announced the allocation of the proceeds of the closing ceremony of the Hope Makers initiative. In favor of the project to build the Magdi Yacoub Charitable Hospital for the treatment of heart diseases in Egypt, which will provide free treatment and perform more than 12,000 surgeries annually for heart patients in the Arab world, specifically children, for whom the new hospital will allocate 70% of its operations for free.

The ceremony witnessed contributions from a number of businessmen and companies in the Emirates to support the establishment and equipment of Dr. Magdi Yaqoub Hospital, while His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, announced a contribution to support the hospital equal to the total contributions of pioneers of hope from businessmen, to be Double the amount to 88 million dirhams.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum decorated Professor Magdi Yaqoub with the scarf of Mohammed bin Rashid for humanitarian work in return for his efforts in charitable and humanitarian work and his medical and scientific achievements, which for more than 50 years have given hope and life to millions of patients around the world.

In the third season, the initiative of Dr. Mujahid Mustafa Ali Al-Talawy from Egypt emerged, who has been providing health care to the needy and the poor for decades, with a symbolic fee or free of charge, and supports the poor, needy, and orphans in his village, Tala, in Upper Egypt.

The initiative of Steve Sosby, the American journalist who obtained Palestinian citizenship, also emerged in exchange for his efforts with Palestinian children who have lost limbs, and his encouragement of teams of doctors and volunteers from around the world to support Palestinian medical teams, establishing the Palestine Children Relief Fund.

The “Hope Makers” initiative stems from a basic message of spreading hope in the region, combating despair, frustration and pessimism, promoting values ​​of optimism, establishing a culture of giving and spreading good, and providing an opportunity for messengers of positive change to translate their ambitions and aspirations by adopting their initiatives and supporting their projects that aim to instill hope in all its forms.

The “Hope Makers” initiative falls under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and adopts the foundation’s vision seeking to create hope in the region and the world, change the reality of the Arab world for the better, support efforts aimed at creating opportunities for giving, open windows for work, creativity and innovation, and mobilize Resources and energies to advance societies in various fields of development, invest in sectors that seek to build and empower people, and work towards providing a more stable, prosperous and developmental future.