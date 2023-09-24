His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced an opportunity for the nation’s young men and women to work as Minister of Youth in the UAE government.

His Highness set several qualities that someone who wants to work as a Minister of Youth must possess, which are that he must be knowledgeable about the issues of his country, aware of the reality of his society, field-based in his work, rational in his approach, courageous and strong in representing his country, and passionate about serving the soil of his homeland. His Highness asked those who find themselves competent, capable and honest to be Minister of Youth to write via email

The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers said in a tweet on “X”: “The General Secretariat of the Council of Ministers receives 4,700 applications for candidacy for the position of Minister of Youth in the UAE government during the first day, after the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the Council of Ministers. Dubai for the position.

