His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, announced an opportunity for the nation’s young men and women to serve as Minister of Youth in the UAE government.

His Highness said in a blog post on the “X” platform: To our young men and women in the Emirates… I am looking for a distinguished young man or woman… who represents youth issues… and conveys their opinions… and follows up on government files that concern them… to be a Minister/Minister of Youth. With us in the UAE government..

We want him to be knowledgeable about the issues of his homeland, aware of the reality of his society, field-based in his work, rational in his approach, brave and strong in representing his country, and passionate about serving the soil of his homeland.

We ask those who find themselves competent, capable, and honest to be Minister of Youth, to write to us in the Council of Ministers via [email protected]. May God grant success, first and last, to all that is good.