His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has sent an invitation to Sheikh Hasina, Prime Minister of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, to participate in the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which will be hosted by the UAE in November. At Dubai Expo City.

He handed the invitation to Sheikh Hasina, the country’s ambassador to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, Abdullah Ali Khasif Al-Hamoudi.