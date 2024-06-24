Since its launch by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award has witnessed remarkable development in terms of the quality of innovative projects and the increase in the number of beneficiaries and participating countries, in addition to the expansion of the scope of categories. the prize.

The award, worth one million US dollars, aims to encourage innovation of solutions to the problem of water scarcity in the world. The award, which is supervised by the UAE Suqia Foundation and is held every two years, has become the focus of attention of institutions, research centers and innovators, and a global platform for developing practical and sustainable solutions to solve the global water crisis. Using renewable energy.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Emirates Suqia Foundation, said in a press statement yesterday that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award has proven its influential role in supporting the efforts of the UAE to effectively contribute to providing solutions to the challenges facing the world and helping societies. The least developed are able to face challenges and achieve sustainable development.

He added: “In addition to the award, Suqia Emirates, under the umbrella of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, works to reduce the burden of suffering of less fortunate communities around the world, through development and humanitarian projects implemented by the Foundation outside the UAE, to provide clean water to communities. The deprived. The number of beneficiaries of the Emirates Suqia Foundation’s projects around the world has reached 14.9 million beneficiaries since its establishment in 2015.”

Similar to previous cycles of the award, the fourth cycle of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Water Award is receiving wide attention from companies, research centres, institutions and innovators.

During the previous three rounds of the award, 31 winners from 22 countries around the world were honored for their innovative projects in the field of water desalination and purification, using renewable energy sources that include solar energy, wind energy, biomass energy, hydropower, osmotic energy, and geothermal energy. .

During the third cycle of the award, 11 winners from eight countries were honored, and entries were received from 56 countries around the world. In the second session, 10 winners from eight countries were honored, and entries were received from 39 countries around the world, while 10 winners from eight countries were honored in the first session of the award, and entries were received from 43 countries around the world.

In 2020, the Foundation expanded the scope of the third cycle of the award, to include new technologies that work to produce, distribute, store, monitor, desalinate and purify water, using renewable energy, as part of its efforts to encourage a greater number of research institutions and individuals to participate in the award, and to increase the number of beneficiaries of sustainable solutions. And innovative solutions to confront water scarcity around the world. It also added the Innovative Solutions to Crises Award to the previous three award categories. The award currently includes four main categories: “Innovative Projects Award” (sub-categories: Small Projects Award, $240,000 distributed among three centers – Large Projects Award, $300,000 distributed among three centers), and “Innovation in Research and Development Award” (categories Sub-categories: National Institutions Award $200,000 distributed among three centers – International Institutions Award $200,000 distributed among three centers), and the “Individual Innovations Award” (Sub-categories: Youth Award $20,000 for one winner – Distinguished Researcher Award $20,000 for one winner One), and the “Innovative Crisis Solutions Award” ($20,000 for one winner).

