Today, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Global Initiatives, in cooperation with the Emirates Red Crescent, is launching the “Bridges of Good” campaign to provide relief to those affected by the earthquake in Syria and Turkey.

His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, affirmed that goodness is the message that the UAE carried to the world from the days of Zayed Al-Khair, adding His Highness in a tweet via Twitter yesterday: “Tomorrow, and in cooperation between the initiatives of Mohammed bin Rashid International, and (Emirati Red Crescent), the Bridges of Good campaign is launched to extend a helping hand to brothers and friends in Syria and Turkey, to reflect an aspect of the spirit of human solidarity that prevails in our society.

His Highness Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, also called, in a similar tweet, to participate in the campaign, and stressed that we all have to provide aid and support to those affected by the humanitarian disaster.

His Highness said, “Let us all help and support them in overcoming this humanitarian catastrophe.”

The campaign will be launched in the Arena Hall – Dubai World Trade Center, from nine in the morning until six in the evening, to prepare food parcels for those affected.

The campaign comes within the framework of the efforts undertaken by the UAE to provide urgent relief aid to those affected in Syria and Turkey.

The “Bridges of Good” campaign, organized by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority, in coordination with humanitarian and charitable institutions in the UAE, urges all segments of society in the country to show solidarity with the affected Syrian and Turkish families, and to support this voluntary initiative, in light of these difficult circumstances, to collect and mobilize humanitarian relief packages. .