Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, affirmed that the innovations that have occurred in the world are the result of need. His Highness said, “Why are we looking at the problem in order to start? We must innovate from today.” His Highness emphasized by saying “innovation or extinction”. This came in a video published by His Highness on “Instagram” yesterday, under the tag “Leadership Flashes”, in which His Highness shares with his followers some of his life and leadership experiences.

His Highness said in the video: “If you look at the world, the innovations that have become in it are from a need. If the world needs something that is invented, I say no.. Why are we looking at the problem in order to start .. We must innovate from today .. Every person has a vision and a goal.. The closer a person gets to his goal, the farther and broader the vision becomes.. Creativity or extinction.”