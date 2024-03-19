The Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund, the initiative launched by the Ministry of Finance with the aim of supporting innovation across the United Arab Emirates, announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Al Watan Fund, the charitable organization that encourages UAE citizens to contribute effectively in various private, social and creative economic sectors, under which the Fund will become Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation is a founding member of the National Network of Business Incubators initiative launched by Sandooq Al Watan, with the aim of supporting emerging companies throughout the United Arab Emirates and accelerating their growth and development.

A statement issued yesterday stated that the agreement seeks to achieve fruitful cooperation in various economic and development fields, and focuses on the joint commitment of both sides to strengthening national identity, encouraging innovation and empowering Emirati citizens in the private sector, in addition to its focus on investing in community projects that benefit society and the economy, confirming For its firm commitment to social responsibility and community development.

The agreement also aims to create a comprehensive framework of understanding between the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund for Innovation and Sandooq Al Watan through the exchange of experiences in areas of common interest, including the exchange of knowledge, successful practices and experiences that work to enhance community development and achieve sustainable development at the national and economic levels.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Al Watan Fund, said: “The Fund, which has received since its launch the support, care and blessing of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, has focused on it as a community initiative in which Emirati investors loyal to their homeland participate. In supporting and enhancing the capabilities of the sons and daughters of the Emirates, enabling them to enter the private sector and enter the field of entrepreneurship, it also supports Emirati researchers in the field of specialized scientific and academic research, in addition to its focus on promoting innovation and creativity, and its role in strengthening national identity in the souls of the nation’s youth.

He stressed the Al Watan Permanent Fund’s keenness to cooperate with all governmental and private institutions and individuals to achieve these goals for the benefit of the sons and daughters of the nation and their future, and to support the UAE’s march in accordance with the wise vision of our wise leadership.

He added that the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Sandooq Al Watan and the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund for Innovation is a living embodiment of Sandooq Al Watan’s strategy, which focuses on achieving fruitful and constructive cooperation in the economic and development fields, enhancing national identity, promoting innovation, empowering citizens, especially young people, from the private sector, and investing in community projects. This cooperation aims to exchange experiences in common fields by exchanging knowledge, successful practices, and valuable experiences to enhance community development and achieve sustainable development at the national and economic levels.

For his part, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, Mohammed bin Hadi Al Husseini, said: “The announcement of the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund for Innovation concluding this partnership with Sandooq Al Watan, the leading institution that shares our vision of promoting innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE, comes to confirm our joint commitment.” “By empowering citizens and contributing to advancing economic diversification by adopting innovation as a fundamental approach in our work.”

He added: “We will work together to provide support to innovators and entrepreneurs, provide them with the necessary resources to achieve their goals, and contribute to the process of development and prosperity that the UAE is witnessing.”

Addressing the most prominent challenges

The agreement between the Mohammed bin Rashid Fund for Innovation and the National Fund aims to enhance efforts aimed at establishing new standards in the field of innovation and entrepreneurship in the country, whereby the two parties will work to address the most prominent economic and social challenges ahead, and accelerate the pace of sustainable development in all fields in the country through commitment Joint efforts for both sides to promote innovation and empower Emirati citizens.

This strategic partnership is based on the proven track record of the Mohammed bin Rashid Innovation Fund in supporting innovation and entrepreneurship in the UAE. As the Fund continues its journey to support the growth of innovative companies and institutions, this type of partnerships contributes effectively to advancing growth, economic diversification and sustainable development in the UAE.