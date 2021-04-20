Dubai (Union)

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives launched, yesterday, the largest charitable art auction of its kind, which is organized in cooperation with international and specialized agencies, and displays rare artworks by prominent artists and personal collections by world leaders, celebrities and sports stars, the proceeds of which are to support the campaign of 100 million meals, the largest campaign on District level to feed food in 30 Arab, African and Asian countries in Ramadan.

Next Saturday, April 24, the campaign will launch at the “Mandarin Oriental Jumeirah” in Dubai, an artistic charity auction in a personal presence that displays in Dubai artistic pieces and rare collectibles topped by a piece of the honorable Kaaba clothed with silver and gilded strings, and decorated with verses from the Holy Qur’an woven in wonderful Arabic script Introduction From His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him”, in addition to many rare pieces and collectibles whose proceeds are sold by auction to feed food to the needy in 30 countries, covered by the 100 million meals campaign.

The auction exhibits also include drawings by the late South African President Nelson Mandela, such as the Swallow painting and its scheme and what it symbolizes from the idea of ​​liberation and emancipation into wider spaces.

The auction also witnesses a live display of drawings by the British-Indian artist Sasha Jefri, who created the largest painting in the world on canvas entitled (The Journey of Humanity), registered with Guinness World Records, and which he drew over a period of seven months during the Corona pandemic.

A number of distinguished artists will participate with the artist, along with the international American actor Will Smith, who will be present to support the event of the charity art auction, and the drawings that have been completed will be displayed for auction during the event, along with the artist Jefri’s clothes in which he created the largest painting in the world and allocate its proceeds to support Campaign of 100 million meals.

The event also witnesses a display of a rare set of gold and silver medals designed by the Spanish artist Pablo Picasso, and commissioned by craftsmen specialized to manufacture them for him, including the medals “The Knight”, “The Face”, “Jacqueline” and “Head in a Mask.”

The paintings “The Sailor” and “The Western House” by David Hockney, and the paintings “Untitled” and “Waso” by the Spanish artist Juan Miro, are also displayed in public auction, in addition to the drawings of “Search in the Faces” by the Spanish artist Salvador Dali, and the painting “Flower and Vase.” By the French artist Henri Matisse.

Silent auction

Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives is also organizing a silent online auction for the 100 million meals campaign. All philanthropists from around the world who are keen to provide food support to millions of needy can participate in the online auction at the auction website www.100millionmealsauction.com for the opportunity to bid on 53 unique art pieces, exclusive experiences or one of the personal belongings of international celebrities until April 30th.

Rare collectibles

The charity auctions series showcases the personal belongings of world leaders, including His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), the late South African President Nelson Mandela, and other world famous football stars such as Cristiano Ronaldo. Mesut Ozil and Nicolas Anelka, and Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal.

The silent art auction also displays rare paintings and works by international artists such as Pablo Picasso, Salvador Dali, Juan Miro, Marc Chagall, David Hockney and Henri Matisse. The initiative also offers the public the opportunity to bid on winning exclusive experiences such as attending the famous Formula 1 race in Monaco or Abu Dhabi, or watching the Northern Lights in Lapland, or spending a vacation in the Italian countryside of Tuscany or the nature of Iceland or the African safari, or experiencing the experience of zero gravity and buoyancy. In the void, the astronaut way.

synchronization

The charity auction in support of the 100 million meals campaign coincides with the start of its field operations to distribute food parcels for the campaign, which has actually started since the first days of the month of Ramadan on the ground by distributing basic foodstuffs to the target groups in the thirty countries it covers, to translate an essential part of the UAE values ​​and its humanitarian initiatives keen on Extending a hand, relief and support to the needy and the afflicted, spreading goodness, and mitigating the effects of crises, disasters, challenges and suffering for various peoples of the world without discrimination or exception. The auction website for the 100 million meals campaign also offers the option to donate directly to the campaign, in addition to the four main donation channels that the campaign provides to all individuals, companies, bodies and institutions, inside and outside the UAE, to contribute to providing the value of meals.