On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, opened yesterday the fourth and final regular session of the 17th legislative term of the Federal National Council, in the presence of His Highness Crown princes, deputy rulers, sheikhs, ministers, and senior officials of the state, both civilians and military.

The inauguration began with the arrival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, where he was received by the Chairman of the Council and members of the committee formed by the Council to receive His Highness. Then he moved to Zayed Hall, where the opening ceremony began with the national anthem of the United Arab Emirates, and then the recitation of fragrant verses from the Book of God. Al-Hakim, then His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, announced the opening of the fourth ordinary session of the 17th legislative term with the lofty speech, wishing its members success in performing their duties.

After that, Federal Decree No. 159 of 2022 was read, inviting the Federal National Council to convene in its fourth regular session of the 17th legislative term, which read: “We, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, after reviewing the constitution, and based on What was presented by the President of the Federal National Council, and with the approval of the Council of Ministers, we drew the following.. Article One: The Federal National Council is called to convene in its fourth regular session of the 17th legislative term, on Monday morning, corresponding to November 21, 2022. Article Two: The President of the National Council The Federal Decree shall be implemented and published in the Official Gazette.

The President of the Federal National Council delivered an introductory speech in which he expressed the appreciation of the members of the Council for His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum’s inauguration of the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term, marking the start of a new page in the legislative and oversight process in the country.

Ghobash said: “On this occasion, it gives me great pleasure to welcome all of you, and I am honored and pleased to raise the highest verses of gratitude and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and to the position of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Chairman of the Council of State. The Ministers, the Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and their brothers, Their Highnesses, the members of the Supreme Council and Rulers of the Emirates, may God protect them all, for the continuous support of the Council in a manner that always enables it to work to the fullest extent, following the same approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, God willing, And his founding brothers, may God bless them all, from the values ​​and principles that are still engraved in our conscience, and an affirmation of the wise leadership’s continuation in consolidating and strengthening the institutions of the federation.

He added, “I chose to start my speech with what our wise leadership has always emphasized, that the citizen’s comfort, happiness and care approach will remain the basis for all our plans for the future, and that economic development is a priority and that sovereignty and security are a basic principle that cannot be waived or underestimated, as we live This approach is a living reality by virtue of the fact that the Emirati citizen has been and will remain the focus of attention and care of the country’s leadership. It is the conviction of the National Council that, throughout its three convening sessions that ended and in all its extensive and in-depth discussions of draft laws and general issues, it was keen to be more close and responsive to the issues of the country and the citizen. It works in full coordination and in constant agreement with the government to perform its legislative and oversight functions in a way that has ample interests in issues of education, its quality and level, housing, health care, Emiratization, providing infrastructure with all its services, and what is related to community development and caring for all its groups.

Ghobash continued: “The Council also always emphasizes the pivotal role of our country’s economy as one of the most important sources of its strength and global leadership, and as the main pillar for providing all its modern and decent requirements that citizens and residents live on its land.

Likewise, the Council is present and active in parliamentary diplomacy with a broad sector of the countries of the world and in continuous coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to enhance the distinguished and honorable position enjoyed by the state among all countries of the world, and to confirm the state’s policy of tolerance, coexistence and cooperation with others to achieve international peace and security, and also stressing that The state has a sword and a shield represented by our valiant armed forces that protect its borders and preserve its dignity.

He explained that “the council realizes that serious work awaits all members to start a new fiftieth of the state’s life, guided by the ten principles agreed upon by the wise leadership,” noting that “despite the many problems that the international situation suffers from, everyone is witnessing and living with it, but it is enough to reach goals.” The state is the solidarity of the loyal people behind its sincere and rational leadership towards one goal set by the founding fathers and completed by the loyal sons, which is for the UAE to remain the homeland of security, safety, peace and prosperity and a stronghold with a leadership that knows only success after success and with a people loyal to their country and its leadership, and its representatives in the Federal National Council confirm their pledge and loyalty to that leadership In order for our country to remain a house of glory and pride.

After the end of the opening ceremony of the fourth session of the 17th legislative term, the session was adjourned, and the members of the Council bid farewell to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness the Crown Princes, Deputy Rulers, Sheikhs, Excellencies, Ministers, and senior officials in the country, both civilians and military.

The procedural session that followed the opening session witnessed the election of both members of the Council, Ahmed Issa Al-Kashf and Sumaya Salem Al-Suwaidi, as observers for the Council, while the general council committees were formed, namely: the Constitutional and Legislative Affairs and Appeals Committee, the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee, and the Financial, Economic and Industrial Affairs Committee, the Technology, Energy and Mineral Resources Committee, the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee, the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, the Social Affairs, Labor, Population and Human Resources Committee, the Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Public Utilities Committee, and the Complaints Committee.

11 federal decrees

The Council reviewed 11 federal decrees ratifying international agreements and treaties concluded by the government. It also reviewed eight letters issued to the government that include the Council’s request for approval to discuss eight general topics, namely “the government’s policy on food safety, the government’s strategy in the matter of research and development, and the government’s policy on standards and programs.” Marriage grants and rehabilitation programs for those about to get married, government policy on childhood and early education, government policy on enhancing citizen participation in the health sector, government policy on regulating private higher education, government policy on artificial intelligence, and government strategy on developing the legislative and regulatory structure to support the sector Industrial ».

5 draft laws

The members of the Council reviewed five draft federal laws received from the government that were referred by a decision of the President of the Council to the concerned committees, two of which were referred to the Education, Culture, Youth, Sports and Media Affairs Committee, namely a draft federal law on the organization of the Public Authority for Sports, a draft federal law on sports, and three Draft laws referred to the Health and Environmental Affairs Committee, which are “a federal draft law amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (4) of 2015 regarding private health facilities, and a federal draft law regarding amending some provisions of Federal Law No. (10) of 2002 regarding practicing a profession Veterinary medicine, and a draft federal law regarding the practice of some health professions.

a minute’s silence

The Federal National Council began its first procedural session, yesterday, by standing for a minute of silence to read Al-Fatiha on the soul of the late member of the Federal National Council, Ali Jassim Al Ali, may God have mercy on him, followed by the oath of member Khaled Omar Rashid Al-Kharji, a member of the Council, to succeed the late member Ali Jassim .

Ghobash: Education, housing, health and settlement are top concerns of the council