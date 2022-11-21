On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, today inaugurated the fourth regular session of the seventeenth legislative term of the Federal National Council, in the presence of Their Highnesses, parents Covenants, deputies of rulers, senior civil and military officials of the state, and members of the diplomatic corps.

The opening ceremony began with the arrival of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum to Zayed Hall at the headquarters of the Federal National Council, where the national anthem of the UAE was played, and the ceremony began with the recitation of fragrant verses from the Holy Quran.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum opened the session, where he said: “My brothers and sisters, members of the Federal National Council.. With God’s blessing and success.. We open your auspicious council.. We hope that this opening will be a good opening and blessing for the servants and the country.”

After that, the decree of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, was read to call the Council to convene, in its fourth regular session of its seventeenth legislative term.

During the session, the President of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, delivered the Council’s speech, during which he expressed his deep welcome to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness the Crown Princes, Ministers and Guests, expressing deep thanks and gratitude to the wise leadership for its continuous support to the Federal National Council, enabling it to perform His work to the fullest, following the same approach established by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and his founding brothers, may God bless their souls, in terms of values ​​and principles, and an affirmation of the continuation of the wise leadership in consolidating and strengthening the institutions of the Union.

The President of the Federal National Council stressed the priority of economic development, as well as preserving the elements of sovereignty and security as a basic principle that cannot be waived or underestimated, indicating that the Emirati citizen will remain the focus of all attention and care thanks to the directives of the wise leadership.

Saqr Ghobash also affirmed the council’s keenness to always be closer, connected and responsive to the issues of the country and the citizen, in full coordination with the government to perform its legislative and oversight tasks in a way that all issues concerned with vital sectors, particularly education, housing, health care, Emiratisation, and infrastructure, are fully concerned. And everything related to the development of society and the care of all its groups.

After that, the session was adjourned, and souvenir photos were taken of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum with His Highness the Crown Princes, and the Chairman and members of the Federal National Council, where His Highness congratulated them on the convening of the new session of the Council, wishing them success in their mission and roles in serving their community.

The opening ceremony was attended by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince The era of Fujairah and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras Al Khaimah, and on behalf of His Highness Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Quwain, Sheikh Ahmed bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mualla, Vice Chairman of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Umm Al Quwain, and His Highness Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, member of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, His Excellency Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, and a number of sheikhs, ministers and senior officials in the country.