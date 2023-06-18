His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, inaugurated the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, the largest solar energy complex in one location in the world, which will have a production capacity of 5,000 megawatts by In 2030, with investments amounting to 50 billion dirhams, and it will contribute to reducing more than 6.5 million tons of carbon emissions annually, as this stage, with a capacity of 900 megawatts, according to the model of the independent energy producer, will provide clean energy supplies to about 270,000 homes in the Emirate of Dubai, and contribute to Reducing 1.18 million tons of carbon emissions annually.

On this occasion, His Highness stressed that the UAE always takes the initiative to be at the forefront of countries in the world seeking to create a more sustainable future for humanity by continuing to diversify energy sources while expanding reliance on clean and renewable energy sources, within the framework of the country’s commitment to implementing a rational approach that consolidates the foundations of sustainability and contributes to In preserving the environment, and keenness to support international efforts aimed at combating the consequences of climate change and reducing emissions, with the state realizing the value of the solidarity of nations and peoples in achieving this strategic goal related to the human future and quality of life.

His Highness said: “We are aware of our responsibility towards the environment and towards future generations, and we are not late in fulfilling our obligations. The sustainability file is a top priority. We are keen on the world’s participation in making its goals a success with initiatives, projects and ideas that serve sustainable development and preserve the environment… Adopting solutions Clean and renewable energy is a strategic choice… and we are working with our partners around the world to spread the benefits and spread best practices.”

His Highness, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, praised the progress of work according to the schedule specified for the implementation of the successive phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Energy Complex, which is the largest of its kind in the world, which keeps pace with the UAE’s vision for the future of the energy sector, and constitutes one of the main pillars. Dubai’s clean energy strategy, which aims to generate 25% of its energy needs from renewable sources by 2030, leading to 100% complete reliance on renewable energy by 2050, while the completion of the fifth phase of the solar energy complex comes in the year of sustainability for the country. The UAE, in which the country is hosting COP28, is another big step towards the future of a conscious economy that relies on clean energy sources.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum added: “We want Dubai to set an example in laying the foundations of a green economy and to confirm its position among the world’s most sustainable cities. It places the consolidation of concepts and practices of sustainability at the forefront of its goals, with innovative ideas and creative methods that guarantee the good for all.”

His Highness was accompanied during the inauguration of the fifth phase of the complex, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Council Dubai Sports.

Latest technology

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum listened to an explanation from His Excellency Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, about the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park, which DEWA implemented using the latest panel technologies. A double-sided solar photovoltaic system that allows the use of reflected sunlight on the front and back sides, with a single-axis solar tracking system to increase energy productivity and plant efficiency.

The project was implemented according to the model of the independent energy producer through the “Shuaa Energy 3” company through the partnership between DEWA, ​​the ACWA Power Alliance and the Gulf Investment Corporation, while the authority achieved a global achievement by obtaining the lowest global competitive price amounting to 1.6953 US cents per kilowatt-hour for this stage. The project investments amounted to 2 billion dirhams.

His Highness also listened to an explanation about the stages of the complex and the technologies used, as the capacity of the solar energy projects that have been operated in the complex currently amounts to 2,427 megawatts of photovoltaic solar panels and concentrated solar energy, while the total capacity of projects under construction in the complex is 433 megawatts of concentrated solar energy. The explanation included DEWA increasing the share of clean energy in the energy mix in the Emirate of Dubai to about 16.3% of its total production capacity of 14,917 megawatts of electricity.

On this occasion, Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, Managing Director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, said: “We are working in accordance with the directives of the wise leadership and in line with the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, in 2023 as the year of sustainability in the UAE under the slogan “Today is for tomorrow”, and in implementation of the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and in support of the UAE’s hosting of the twenty-eighth session of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). 28COP), the largest international event in the field of climate action, at Expo Dubai this year, and we are working hard to enhance sustainability and the transition towards a sustainable green economy to increase the proportion of renewable and clean energy within the energy mix in Dubai, in order to achieve the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050, and the carbon neutrality strategy for the Emirate Dubai 2050, to provide 100% of energy production capacity from clean energy sources by 2050.

He added: “To achieve these goals, we have launched a number of projects that we are implementing in the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex. We pledge to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, to complete our development projects to achieve His Highness’s ambitious vision for this national edifice that affirms The country’s success in moving forward with confident steps to ensure a sustainable future for us and for future generations.

On this occasion, the Founder and Chairman of the Board of Directors of ACWA Power, Mohammed Abunayyan, said: “We are pleased to celebrate a new achievement in the long-term partnership with DEWA, ​​by inaugurating the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park ahead of schedule, in cooperation with Our Partners Gulf Investment Corporation and Shanghai Electric (Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contractor) Our goal for the Shuaa Energy 3 project has always been to achieve the highest technical and operational standards in every step we take, and we achieved a record for the lowest solar energy tariff globally in 2020, as well as Using advanced bifacial solar panel technologies and automatic cleaning robots.

ACWA Power has cooperated with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority to implement previous phases of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park project. The second phase of photovoltaic power with a capacity of 200 megawatts from the solar park developed by ACWA Power was launched in March 2017, and the consortium led by DEWA and ACWA Power established the Noor Energy Project 1 Company to design, build and operate the fourth phase with a capacity of 950 megawatts.

For his part, Ibrahim Al-Qadi, CEO of the Gulf Investment Corporation, said: “We are proud to participate in the development of renewable energy projects and infrastructure in the United Arab Emirates. The project of the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park with the independent product system is one of the qualitative investments that are in line with With the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050.

He added, “We congratulate DEWA for its success in engaging the local, regional and global private sector in developing renewable energy projects in the Emirate of Dubai, which in turn supports the operational efficiency of the energy sector through the use of advanced technical methods at a competitive price.”

The inauguration of the fifth phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Energy Complex, with a capacity of 900 megawatts, comes in accordance with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God protect him, to provide 100% of the energy production capacity in Dubai from clean energy sources by 2050. It has achieved DEWA achieved a global achievement by obtaining the lowest global competitive price in 2020, amounting to 1.6953 US cents per kilowatt-hour for the fifth phase, in which the work included more than 6.8 million safe working hours.

The fifth phase is among the first projects in the Middle East to use artificial intelligence in the form of an “advanced robotic cleaning methodology” for the operation and maintenance of photovoltaic panels. The total area of ​​the fifth phase is approximately 10 square kilometers, half of the total area of ​​the third phase with a capacity of 800 megawatts. Phase 5 was completed ahead of schedule (June 2023 instead of December 2023) despite the implementation during the COVID-19 pandemic.