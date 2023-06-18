His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, announced the inauguration of the fifth phase of the largest solar energy complex in the world in one place.

His Highness said via Twitter: On an area of ​​​​10 square kilometers, with investments of 2 billion dirhams, and after about 7 million working hours, we opened, thank God, the fifth phase of the largest solar energy complex in the world in one place. This stage will provide clean energy to 270,000 homes and contribute to reducing the emission of more than one million tons of carbon annually into our atmosphere.

His Highness added, “We have a goal of making a quarter of Dubai’s energy within seven years from clean and renewable energy… and 100% of Dubai’s energy is renewable by 2050 with zero carbon emissions.”

His Highness affirmed that: The total investments in the Mohammed bin Rashid Solar Energy Park are 50 billion dirhams. We will not hesitate to invest in any project that preserves our environment.