On behalf of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President and Vice President of the UAE, inaugurated the ceremony. The Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, yesterday, the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term of the Federal National Council.

His Highness said in a tweet on “X”: “We opened the session of the new Federal National Council… We went through a successful electoral experience, and established a new station in the process of empowerment, and today the Council launches as a supportive, guiding and supporting authority for the government and a carrier of the aspirations of the people of the Union. May God grant everyone success for what is good.” The country and the people.”

The opening ceremony – which was attended by Their Highnesses the Crown Princes, the Deputy Rulers, a number of sheikhs, senior civil and military officials, and members of the country’s diplomatic corps – began with the UAE’s national anthem and the recitation of fragrant verses from the Holy Quran.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum kindly opened the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term. His Highness said: “In the name of God, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful, my brothers and sisters, the Speaker and members of the Federal National Council, with God’s blessing and success, we open your auspicious assembly, and we hope from God Almighty that this opening will be an opening of goodness and blessing for the servants and the country. May the peace, mercy, and blessings of God be upon you.”

Federal Decree No. 165 of 2023, issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, was read, calling on the National Council to convene in its first session of the eighteenth legislative term.

The Chairman of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, delivered a speech in which he said: The established principles that our leadership has established in building a strong state that enjoys security and safety, and provides its children and residents on its land with all means of goodness and decent living, are the same principles through which the UAE spreads and promotes the values ​​of goodness. Humanity, peace, and helping the needy.

Ghobash stressed the determination of the members of the Federal National Council that the eighteenth chapter would be an extension of the previous chapters of cooperation and integration with the government of the UAE, which believes that success has no limits and that ambitions have no restrictions, within a collective work aimed at achieving the saying of His Highness the President of the State, may he preserve it. God: “The UAE will be the best and most advanced country in the world,” and it is moving toward the coming decades determined to be the best in various fields, and for its future to be the most advanced and brightest at various levels. It derives strength and confidence from its major development achievements, and draws from its stock. Its wisdom and authentic values ​​are an addition to the journey, and the “Zayed School” is the compass and reference for the present and the future, and the sacrifices of its righteous martyrs are a beacon that illuminates the path for it, aiming to make its mark in the march of human history, and write a new chapter in the book of its economic and development leadership.

Regarding the current situation in the Middle East region, Ghobash affirmed the UAE’s firm position in standing alongside the Palestinian people to achieve a ceasefire, deliver humanitarian aid, provide protection for civilians, and call on the world to help achieve the two-state solution, as a just, comprehensive and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue, according to International legitimacy resolutions.

At the conclusion of his speech, the President of the Federal National Council stressed the Council’s keenness to deepen the channels of cooperation and integration with the ambitious government of the UAE, in order to achieve the vision of our leadership and its firm conviction that the UAE is the most noble journey to build humanity, and the fastest construction process in the history of countries, asking God Almighty for success and payment for the Council. In carrying out his mission.

Yesterday morning, the Federal National Council held its first procedural session of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term, in two stages, the first of which began its work before the opening session, headed by Council member Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, as the oldest member of the Council, where the members took the constitutional oath. Individually, in implementation of the text of Article 73 of the Constitution, which stipulates that before a member of the Federal National Council begins his work in the Council and its committees, he shall speak before the Council in a public session the following oath: “I swear by Almighty God to be loyal to the United Arab Emirates and to respect the Constitution and laws of the Union, and to “I perform my duties in the Council and its committees honestly and sincerely.”

After completing the constitutional oath, the door was opened for members to run for the position of President of the Federal National Council, for which only a member of the Council and its president during the previous legislative term, Saqr Ghobash, applied, and he was announced as the winner of the presidency of the Council by acclamation, becoming President of the Council for the second legislative term in a row.

After assuming the presidency of the Council, Ghobash expressed his happiness with the precious confidence placed in him by the members of the Council to assume its presidency, pledging to live up to the good expectations of all of them, with the grace of God and then with their cooperation, so that the Council achieves the national ambitions and hopes stemming from the aspirations of the noble people of the Emirates, towards the continuation of the life they are experiencing. Renaissance, progress, political participation, and constructive cooperation with the executive authority.

The Council continued the second phase of the first procedural session after completing the opening session ceremonies and bidding farewell to His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, as the Council President opened the door for nominations to members for the position of First Vice President of the Council. Only member Dr. Tariq Humaid Al Tayer came forward among them, who won the position by acclamation, while the position of Second Vice-President of the Council witnessed an electoral competition between the two members, Maryam Majid bin Thaneya, and Nidal Al-Taniji, which ended with the announcement of Maryam Majid bin Thaneji winning the position of Second Vice-President of the Council, as it ended. Elections for the positions of Council observers resulted in Member Marwan Al Muhairi and Member Mira Al Suwaidi winning the positions by acclamation.

During the session, the Speaker of the Council announced that a package of new amendments had been introduced to the internal regulations, including the period for completion of draft federal laws received from the government to the Council’s committees, and the mechanisms for forming and selecting members of the Council’s main committees, parliamentary groups, and friendship committees.

He said: “The package of amendments included extending the term of office of members of the Council’s committees from one year to four years, expanding the period for members to review draft laws, in addition to adopting a new mechanism for selecting committee members, after abolishing the previous system that used to select committee members through a process. Electronic voting, where the new mechanism replaces elections with the (desires) system, which gives the member, through the (Parliamentary Assistant) program, the right to choose the committees in which he wishes to participate according to his priorities, provided that the office body in the Federal National Council undertakes the tasks of reconciling the various desires. And thus the distribution of organs.

Ghobash pointed out that the amendments limit the membership of Council members to one parliamentary committee, instead of the previous system, which granted a Council member the right to be in two committees at the same time, which the Council preferred to amend, so that the member would be more focused and follow up on the files and draft laws in question.

He added: “With regard to the time frames for considering and completing draft laws, the new regulations have given the relevant committee a period not exceeding 30 days (a month) to complete all procedures related to the draft law, in the event that the legislation is urgently required by the government, provided that It ranges between 45 days and two months, if the project is not urgent.

According to the new amendments announced by the President of the Council, the term of office of the members of the Council’s committees has been extended from one year to four years, so that no amendments will be made to the members of the committees or elections will be held at the beginning of each session, as was the case in the past. This is due to the reason. This indicates that stability in committee members will play an important role in making the committee more focused and distinguished in its tasks, with exceptions if there is a desire from one member to switch with another member.

According to the amendments, it was decided that two of the Council’s committees would be formed with a membership of seven members of the Council, with the rest of the committees being composed of five members. The two committees, which include seven members in their membership, will be determined after reviewing the records of the wishes of the members of the National Council.

It also granted all members of the Federal National Council the right to review draft laws directly, as soon as they are received by the Council, and not to wait until they are received and completed by the relevant committee, which will give the member a greater period of review and study.

• The amendments include the formation of two committees with a membership of seven members, with the rest of the committees being composed of five members.

• Council members join a single parliamentary committee so that members can more closely follow up on files and draft laws.

Mohamed Ben Rached:

• We went through a successful electoral experience… and established a new stage in the path of empowerment.

• The National Authority launches as a supporting, guiding and supporting authority for the government and conveying the aspirations of the people of the Union.

Mohammed bin Rashid meets members of the UAE Children’s Parliament

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, met with members of the UAE Children’s Parliament, on the sidelines of His Highness’ opening of the first regular session of the eighteenth legislative term of the Federal National Council.

A memorial photo was taken of His Highness with his sons, members, in the presence of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Cabinet, President of the Federal National Council, Saqr Ghobash, and Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, Al-Reem bint Abdullah Al-Falasi.

The UAE Children’s Parliament aims to consolidate children’s participation in decision-making through dialogue and expression of opinion within an organized framework, and to prepare a generation capable of exercising their societal roles through their effective contributions to community construction and development, and to inform children of their rights and how to defend them in accordance with the National Strategy for Motherhood and Childhood. The Child Protection Law (Wadeema), and the International Convention for the Protection of the Rights of the Child.