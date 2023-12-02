His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said: “Today we begin a new federal year… 52 years have passed since the Union State… created human beings, raised structures… and consolidated its position.” Among the nations… and created a dignified and cherished life for the people of the Union… and for the new generations a bright future, God willing… In the spirit of union, the founders gathered, may God have mercy on them… and their hearts and efforts were united. And dedication…and the spirit of unity is leading the ship today, Mohammed bin Zayed and his brothers, towards new global horizons, God willing.”