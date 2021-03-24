Mohammed Abdul Sami (Sharjah)

With all the meanings of loyalty and emotional honesty occupied by the grief of loss, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, broadcasts his human pain and great sadness for the loss of his brother and supporter Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, may God have mercy on him, in a poem The pain of remembrance and the bitterness of absence are intertwined, and the questions of the poet who has no choice but to believe in the judgment of God and surrender to his command, to the news that shook the world and shook us all in every verse of the poem, to the late, who was a parable, and a knight who preceded his age, and his name will remain among us forever and etched in memory Across generations.

And the poem flowing from His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, man, brother and poet, begins with the news of Al-Adheed’s departure and his journey to another house, and there will be no alternative in the brother’s soul, for he is the owner of a sound and correct opinion, and he is the one who cannot find in his wisdom and advice a defect, especially in The difficulties are among the matters, in which we need the help of the people of wisdom, experience and advice .. It is news of the loss for which the chandelier shook, and the earth was about to increase its impact and the strength of its influence.

The nation is lost

The star has been absent and we have not been satisfied with his mirror yet, so in his farewell, may God have mercy on him, and he leaves in our hearts grief, and this thundering flood of sorrows, we pray with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid to the deceased of the brave and rational mind, and my brother generous, good and good opinion, and not Evidence of his high status in the soul is that the whole country attests to him with the fullness of his role and the completeness of his opinion, imposing his name and leaving his indelible mark and his praiseworthy and indelible deed.

This is the personality that we mourn for losing all of it, with it and its ideals that states rise and rise, and with it the brother obtains good luck from his brother due to the scarcity of his qualities and great stature .. Today, the deceased is in the hospitality of his gracious Lord and in the vicinity of his mercy, he has the reward of the martyr, and he is sincere in his words and deeds. He does not hide his opinion or words, for his word is one and associated with action, so he is enamored of the path of truth that does not deviate from it.

However, with faith in God and submission to His will, the sorrows of separation and loss remain prevalent and descend from the verses of the poem in which His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid mourns to us his dear brother who bade farewell to life, and he still had hope and giving to the home and family, and to the sublime which he had elevated since his childhood. Its construction, for he is the chivalrous and hero who surpassed those of his age to singularity early and walked towards it lovingly. Such a knight, whose heart is broken at his departure, misses and writes in his elegy the most beautiful poems, and is remembered in every letter of its letters with the best memories and truest phrases, so his good reputation and his remembrance that filled the ears will be in the coming days, but stations for celebration and remembrance, and his name inscribed on the pages of glory will remain in Souls and hearts today, tomorrow and forever.

Travel to the Perches

These are the meanings of the poem and its themes that cannot be postponed, as His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid quickly took the initiative to share the sorrows that suddenly descended on the brother’s heart. Hamdan Al-Adheed.

And when we read the artistry of the poem and the speed of its performance in the souls, the sadness abounding in its synonymous verses is what we enter through it to the power and influence of the image. On the sorrows of the Sea of ​​Sand (actors, actors, doers), His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid writes his poem, and on the rhyme of the lamy part in The verses of the poem, and the rhyme of the signifier in the helplessness of this poem, pervades us with sorrows, as we are saddened by the image of the al-Adid who traveled to the perches, and the image of the opinion chosen by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum on insight, insight, vision and amplitude of experience, as well as the image of the preponderant mind that he possessed, his mercy God, and his knowledge of what he must do to solve problems and make quick decisions regarding difficult and difficult matters for confusion and thinking.

As for the strong poetic image, it is the image of the sad news that came suddenly, so the chandelier shook upon its arrival as a sad news that no one could bear or be patient with among men, so that the image of the land that almost burned its people with grief and pain due to his absence comes, and it is an image of the cognitive and cultural heritage of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, mourning his brother, and reinforcing this lament with the image of the star that has passed away, and the image of the brother “Crimea” and “The Rashid from whom we are not yet satisfied.” His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid used this method of questioning and wondering about the horror of the news and the tragedy: «How From us, you are walking, Najm Elle .. We are not satisfied with you, the rational Crimean ?! ”

Remaining in memory

As for the image of the supplication for the deceased in Al-Aish: “I lived, Hamdan, from you what happened .. other than doing good and good opinion.” This is a strong method indicating that the deceased will remain in memory, as it remains and has not departed from our world yet, even if his glorious person has departed from our sights, as we are. In front of the image of the imprint that the days do not erase, just as the image is reinforced by the fact that the deceased, may God have mercy on him, by him and his likes are the states, or they are the pillar and basis for their establishment and building, and therefore the image was a sign of this steadfastness by describing the will of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum as an iron will And this is not strange, as he is the brother of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, and he is the example that His Highness used to model and be proud of, so he was fortunate and happy to have this brother who left early, but, to where his Lord’s mercy, hospitality and forgiveness, and here The state of certainty in God emerges even in front of severe sadness, and these are noble qualities for a brother who trusts in God and knows that his mercy includes all human beings, especially his servants whom he reward with his mercy as he does with the martyrs. And his belief that is an appetite D. Many forms, including the image of the patient in the judgment, will and wisdom of God that are not discussed in the manner of conducting life and death and running things.

Premature

In the poem, we are in front of an expression that indicates the steadfastness and clarity of the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid: “I was clear, do not repeat or increase.” This expression puts us in front of a man whose actions and vision were only a reflection of his personality, may God have mercy on him, in his sincerity and the non-fluctuation of his thought or opinion. He does not deviate from the path of truth, and he has left and is still for his family and his home – that is, to his homeland – in the hope of continuing his approach, especially since he is known to have been building His Excellency since the early days of his life and the softness of his nails, and it is a strong image of sincere, sincere in giving and dedication to serving his country in every field.

The image of the late Knight is strengthened by the strong expression of the knight, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, “Oh lover of horses, oh heroic man … is ahead of his time and has a glorious past.” For a person to love horses is a strong expression that refers us to his horsemanship, may God have mercy on him, and his purity. Goodness, which is evident from a poem whose owner knows well the meaning of chivalry, and how a person precedes his age and generation, and achieves the glorious past that is remembered forever.