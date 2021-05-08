His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, said through a tweet on Twitter: “Brothers and sisters … With the end of the holy month, we conclude the 100 million meals campaign that we launched at the beginning of the month .. 385 thousand People who participated with us in the campaign .. We doubled the goal and reached 216 million meals .. They will be distributed in 30 countries .. This is the UAE .. This is its people .. And this is the spirit of Ramadan in my beautiful country ..

