His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced today that the number of passengers on the Dubai Metro has reached 2 billion since its inauguration on 9-9-2009.

His Highness said on his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Today, the number of passengers on the Dubai Metro has reached 2 billion since its inauguration on 9-9-2009…”

His Highness added, “The number of its trains is 129, the number of its stations is 53, the number of passengers per day exceeds 600,000, and the rate of adherence to its deadlines is 99.7%. The idea of ​​the Dubai Metro was not familiar in the region. Its culture was not acceptable. Its decision was not agreed upon.” From most of the officials.. but the responsibility required us to take an unusual and unacceptable decision.. and we accomplished what we promised.. and we did what we said..”.





His Highness concluded by saying: “In moments of making difficult decisions… the worst option is not making a decision… because in these moments the destinies of countries and societies are made.”