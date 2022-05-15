His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said that His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, is Zayed’s shadow… He is Zayed’s extension… He is the protector of the values, principles and pillars that Zayed instilled. When he established this state with his brothers the rulers of the Emirates, and today he assumed the responsibility of the presidency of the country, it represented a new historical era… and a new birth for the federal state, in which we aspire to a great march towards glory… and a great development acceleration to consolidate the global sovereignty and leadership of the Emirates. The following is the text of the speech of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, on the occasion of the unanimous election of the Federal Supreme Council yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the United Arab Emirates:

farewell

On this memorable day in the history of our state, and after the UAE bid farewell to the caring father and second leader, Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, may his soul rest in peace, the Supreme Council of the Union in the capital, Abu Dhabi, elected His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan “may God protect him” as President of the State The United Arab Emirates.

The UAE begins a new stage in its history today with this leader whose people have known him for many years.. he knew him as a leader in the fields of heroism and masculinity.. and he knew him as a protector of the union’s fever.. and a builder of his fortified fortress “our armed forces.” and peoples, and recognized him as a global leader who built firm and strong strategic relations for his country with the East and West of the world.

extension

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan is the shadow of Zayed .. He is the extension of Zayed .. He is the protector of the values, principles and pillars that Zayed instilled when he established this country with his brothers, the rulers of the Emirates, and his assumption of the responsibility of the presidency of the country today, represents a new historical era .. and a new birth For the federal state, we look forward to a great march towards glory and a great acceleration of development to consolidate the global sovereignty and leadership of the UAE.

incentivize

For many years, the people of the Emirates have loved His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, they loved him for his generosity, and they loved him for his kindness, and his kindness to his people. They saw him heal their sick, relieve their distress, support their children, console their martyrs, and think and plan for the future of their generations. They saw him visiting them in their homes, they saw him motivating them in their fields of work, they saw him receiving them in his full council, they witnessed and witnessed the launching of development projects, the development of new industries, the building of national economic sectors, and the launch of leading international companies through many years of service to his country and people.

march

Today, the people pledge allegiance to him.. and pledge to listen and obey him.. He is organized behind him to lead him in a new historical path in the UAE, in which future generations rejoice in the third president of the United Arab Emirates, and in which the world rejoices in a state that represents a future global model that carries goodness and brotherhood for all humanity.

optimism

We renew our blessing to His Highness..and we renew the blessing and pledge of allegiance to him by the people of the Emirates..and we ask God to protect him, take care of him and pay him..and we tell him the secret of us towards new heights.

His Highness also wrote on Twitter: “The Supreme Council of the Union today elected my brother, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as President of the State… Mohammed bin Zayed is the shadow of Zayed and his extension in us… and the founder of our country’s centenary…

And the protector and protector of our union. We congratulate him, and we pledge allegiance to him, and our people pledge allegiance to him.. and the whole country is led by him to take it on the paths of glory, honor and prosperity, God willing.”



