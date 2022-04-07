His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, said, through his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”, that the Statistics Center finished calculating the gross domestic product of the UAE in 2021 .. The expectations of the World Bank indicated that achieving A growth of 2.1% for our national economy.. And we achieved 3.8% growth in 2021 (higher than the growth of 2019).. The highest growth in the region… At current prices, the output was one trillion and 489 billion dirhams..

His Highness added, saying, In a turbulent and changing world, the UAE has not stopped moving steadily forward.. Our economy is on the rise.. Our path is accelerating..



