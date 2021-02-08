His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, sent a message to the people of the Emirates through his account on the social networking site “Twitter”, in which he said that the Hope Probe will reach Mars in the coming hours, and the biggest challenge is to enter To the orbit of Mars, and His Highness affirmed that 50% of the human missions that tried before us could not enter orbit, but even if we did not enter orbit, we entered history.

Mohammed bin Rashid sends a message to the people of the Emirates.#Emirates today pic.twitter.com/sHnkgwuSUg – Emirates Today (@emaratalyoum) February 8, 2021

His Highness added that it is the farthest point in the universe that Arabs have reached in their history, more than 5 million work hours and more than 200 Emirati engineers.

His Highness concluded his speech by saying: “Our goal is to give hope to all Arabs that we are able to compete with the rest of the nations and peoples, and we ask God to grant success in reaching the planet Mars.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

