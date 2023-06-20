His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, “may God protect him,” congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, “may God protect him” and the people of the Emirates, on the achievement achieved by the UAE in the annual report on global competitiveness from the Center Global Competitiveness, which was released today in Switzerland, and the UAE was among the top ten countries in the world in the field of competitiveness…leading the world in the global trade axis and in several other indicators.

His Highness said via Twitter: “Today, in Switzerland, the annual report on global competitiveness was issued by the Global Competitiveness Center, and the UAE came among the top ten countries in the world in the field of competitiveness. It leads the world in the global trade axis and in several indicators such as city management, energy infrastructure, and the government’s ability to adapt to Variables, the absence of bureaucracy, etc. Its distinguished economic performance ranked it fourth in the world.

And His Highness added: “I congratulate my brother, the President of the State..and I congratulate the thousands of work teams that continue day and night..and I congratulate the people of the UAE 🇦🇪, whose effort, sincerity, dedication, and rallying around their leadership deserved the best ranks in the world…and the next is better, God willing.”