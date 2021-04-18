Coinciding with the 100 million meals campaign to feed food during Ramadan in 20 Arab, African and Asian countries, the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment announced the expansion of its operations to 10 additional countries, in which it will finance and implement relief support.

Thus, the Foundation will contribute to financing the campaign efforts in 30 countries, in addition to implementing distributions on the ground in 17 of them.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, one of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, is implementing the “100 Million Meals Campaign”, the largest campaign in the region to feed food throughout the blessed month of Ramadan, to provide food support to those who deserve it in lower-income communities, and to promote the values ​​of compassion. And human solidarity to feed the hungry.

The list of additional countries in which the Foundation finances and implements food support operations includes Ethiopia and Senegal in Africa, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Afghanistan, Kyrgyzstan, Nepal, in Asia, Kosovo in Europe, and Brazil in South America.

In the campaign, organized by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, the Foundation cooperates with the World Food Program, the regional network of food banks, and charitable and humanitarian work organizations, to distribute food parcels to tens of millions of beneficiaries of the campaign in the countries covered throughout the holy month of Ramadan. The Foundation had also announced a donation of 20 million dirhams to the “100 million meals” campaign, upon the announcement of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, on the eve of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The Foundation finances, implements and coordinates external operations in many countries covered by the “100 million meals” campaign, which is organized by Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives, and opens the door for everyone to contribute from inside and outside the country to provide food support during the month of Ramadan in the form of food parcels that contain ingredients. Essential for preparing meals in the communities most in need.

The advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation, Ibrahim Boumelha, said, “The Foundation puts its resources, cadres, network of relationships and partnerships locally, regionally and internationally to support the achievement of the goals of the 100 million meals campaign aimed at providing support. “Food for those who are eligible, and feeding food during the month of Ramadan in the communities covered by the campaign in the Arab world, the African and Asian continents.”

He stressed that the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charitable Establishment will work with the regional network of food banks, and various charitable and humanitarian institutions in the countries covered by the campaign, to ensure that food parcels and aid provided by the campaign reach their beneficiaries as soon as possible in their whereabouts, by overcoming all logistical obstacles, and speeding up Field operations of the campaign, in coordination with its partners in the target countries, including the World Food Program.

He concluded by stressing the importance of joint cooperation between the Foundation and all concerned parties to accomplish the mission of the 100 million meals campaign, which embodies the values ​​on which the UAE was founded, and has achieved leadership in charitable and humanitarian work, foremost among which is cooperation on land, and to hasten to provide relief to those in need without distinction between race or ethnicity. Religion, gender, or affiliation.

