The Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Humanitarian and Charity Establishment increased its contribution to the “Billion Meals” initiative, the largest in the region, to 31 million dirhams, after donating 11 million dirhams in addition to the 20 million dirhams it had provided on the eve of the launch of the most comprehensive humanitarian campaign from the UAE, to provide Food aid for the needy, the poor and the less fortunate in 50 countries.

The Foundation will handle the distribution of food and food parcels provided by its donation, taking advantage of its advanced network of field and logistical operations in the field of charitable and humanitarian work in many countries of the world, especially in Asia and Africa.

The Foundation was at the forefront of the contributors to the “Billion Meals” initiative when the door was opened for donations to individuals, institutions, economic activities and pioneers of charitable and humanitarian work at the beginning of Ramadan this year.

The Advisor to His Highness the Ruler of Dubai for Humanitarian and Cultural Affairs and Vice Chairman of the Foundation’s Board of Trustees, Ibrahim Boumelha, stressed that the Foundation represents the thought of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, in sustaining charitable work and expanding its impact to the greatest extent. Its contribution to the “Billion Meals” initiative is raising in response to the comprehensive institutional and societal movement it has brought about, and in response to the flow of donations in response to the invitation of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, everyone to participate in this humanitarian commitment from the UAE to the needy in the world.

He said, “The (Billion Meals) initiative, which, in the month of giving, charity and goodness, provides a food safety net for the needy, the hungry and the indigent around the world, especially from vulnerable groups such as children, refugees and the displaced, is an extension of the ongoing humanitarian and charitable work process, embodying the leadership’s vision of charitable and humanitarian work, and providing white hands From the UAE community, there is a continuum of humanitarian initiatives that save the needy.”

He pointed out that «the Foundation will work with all its energies and capabilities and the efforts of its cadres who are keen to reach the needy, wherever they are, with direct support that provides them with a much-needed safety net, relying on its integrated logistical services network that it built over many years of organized institutional humanitarian work. ». The Foundation also represents a major operating partner for the “Billion Meals” initiative, as it undertakes the implementation of distributions of food and food parcels in the countries in which the Foundation is active, especially in the Asian and African continents, in coordination with local authorities, official institutions and charitable organizations operating on the ground in them.

The “Billion Meals” initiative continues to receive donations from individuals, institutions, private sector companies, charitable, humanitarian and community organizations to provide relief to the less fortunate, and to contribute to facing the challenge of hunger that threatens the lives of 800 million people around the world.

The "One Billion Meals" receives donations and contributions through four approved channels, which are the websitewww.1billionmeals.ae And the bank transfer to the account of the "One Billion Meals" initiative to the approved account number: AE300260001015333439802 at Emirates NBD in UAE dirhams, and the monthly subscription by donating one dirham per day to the initiative by sending a text message with the word "meal" or "Meal" to the number 1020 for users of the "du" network or On the number 1110 for users of the "Etisalat" network in the country, and donate by contacting the "One Billion Meals" initiative call center on the number 8009999.



