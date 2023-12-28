The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment received the “Best Government Call Center” award in the Insights Awards for Call Centers in the Middle East for the year 2023, in recognition of its excellence in customer service and its innovations in call center operations in a competitive environment that included participants from the government and private sectors and banks in the Gulf region and beyond. This achievement is the result of continuous development and continuous improvements to the organization’s contact center.

The Insights Middle East Contact Center Awards annually honor outstanding performance and innovation in call center operations in the Middle East, and this year’s edition witnessed strong competition that reflects the high standards and dedication to providing distinguished services in the region.

Mohammed Hassan Al Shehhi, Assistant Executive Director of the Housing Sector, said: “Through the award, we confirm our commitment to providing unparalleled customer service, and the continuous efforts of the work team to keep pace with the most important standards of innovation and excellence in call center operations in this competitive sector. We seek to meet customers’ expectations, but rather We overcome them by providing quick and effective response services.”

This honor highlights the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment’s commitment to excellence in customer experience and its ongoing efforts to integrate advanced technology and comprehensive training to raise the standards of call center operations. This achievement also reflects the organization’s alignment with Dubai’s vision of leadership in service excellence and enhancing customer satisfaction.

