The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment won the “Best Innovative Housing Service” award at the “WORLD FUTURE AWARDS” for the year 2023, which is based in the United States of America, and honors the leading institutions in providing the best innovative services and systems in the transformation of the global economy and future readiness in multiple sectors.

The award highlighted the exceptional excellence of the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment in the services it provides to its customers. The award covers several aspects, including innovation, readiness for the future and its contribution to improving the quality of life.

Commenting on this achievement, Maryam Abdullah Al Suwaidi, Director of the Corporation’s Strategy and Development Department, said: “This award confirms our commitment to integrating advanced and innovative solutions in the field of housing. We are committed not only to meeting the expectations of our customers, but to exceeding them by providing high-quality, sustainable and future housing solutions.”

The organization's innovative approach plays a decisive role in setting new standards in the housing sector, as the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment's strategy focuses on sustainable development, the use of advanced technology, and adopting forward-thinking that is in line with Dubai's vision for the future.

The World Future Awards 2023 brought together global leaders and innovators to celebrate achievements that effectively contribute to shaping a better future. Honoring the Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment in this global platform is evidence of Dubai’s leadership in innovation and sustainable development.